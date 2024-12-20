New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks returns to Toronto waterfront this year

The City of Toronto’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are set to return to the waterfront this year, offering Torontonians and visitors an opportunity to ring in 2025 with fireworks, live performances, and activities across several downtown locations.

A high-altitude fireworks display, synchronized to music, will blast a beautiful scene into Toronto’s inner harbour skies at midnight on Dec. 31. The 10-minute show, dubbed one of the largest in Canada, will be visible from multiple designated viewing areas, including Sugar Beach Park, Sherbourne Common, and the Toronto Music Garden. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed.

In addition to the fireworks, the City has planned pop-up performances at several waterfront locations. Festivities begin at 10 p.m. with DJ sets by the Traxx & Feels collective at Bathurst Quay Common and public dance sessions at Sherbourne Common, produced in collaboration with The Dance Together Festival. INCIRQUE performers will also be present to entertain crowds, while short films from the National Film Board of Canada will be projected onto the Canada Malting Silos near the Toronto Music Garden.

The countdown to midnight will feature a special celebration led by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and drag entertainer Sanjina DaBish Queen.

“New Year’s Eve is a time to come together as a community and celebrate the hope and possibilities of the year ahead. Whether you’re joining us in person at the waterfront or watching the spectacular fireworks from home, I invite everyone to experience the magic of this unforgettable night as we welcome 2025 together,” said Mayor Olivia Chow.

Attendees are encouraged to use public transit, as multiple road closures and high pedestrian traffic are expected in the waterfront area. Free transit service will be offered on the TTC, GO Transit, and UP Express from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The TTC subway will also operate until 3 a.m., with the final trains departing Union Station around 2:30 a.m. Overnight bus and streetcar services will remain in operation until 8 a.m. Riders are advised to check the TTC website for updated schedules and to use alternate subway stations, such as King, Queen, or Osgoode, to avoid congestion at Union Station. Accessible entrances will remain available at Bay Street and through the Bay Promenade.