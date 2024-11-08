Is Toronto’s beloved Santa Claus Parade going broke?

The annual Santa Claus parade in Toronto is a well-known Canadian tradition and one of the oldest and most cherished parades worldwide. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people from all ages, backgrounds, and faiths cram into Toronto’s downtown core hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa and his reindeer as they glide down the parade route — but this could soon come to an end due to the organization’s financial woes.

While corporate sponsors cover most of the Parade’s funding, recent budget constraints, growing parade day costs, and livestreaming production costs (in place of a post-parade broadcast) have all put the parade in a precarious position for next year.

“[W]hile past world wars, recessions, a Great Depression, and even a global pandemic couldn’t stop this beloved Parade from spreading joy and holiday cheer – today, growing inflationary and operational costs have put next year’s Parade into some jeopardy” parade organizers stated in a press release on Thursday.

Later this month, a very special 120th edition of the much-loved parade will take place downtown, but organizers are adamant that if people want to bring the parade back next year, $250,000 must be raised to fill their current deficit. Parade organizers have launched a critical GoFundMe campaign with a public appeal to save the Parade for 2025 — funds will help the parade meet increased operations, security costs, and fund new livestreaming production costs.

“In the spirit of togetherness for our 120th anniversary, we’re asking anyone who holds a heartfelt memory of the Parade to consider donating $2.00, $12.00, $120.00, or any amount they’re inspired to give,” Clay Charters, president and CEO of the Original Santa Claus Parade, said in a statement. “If even a quarter of the Parade’s attendees donate just $2.00, we will surpass our goal of raising $250,000 to secure the future of this cherished city hallmark.”

In addition to the GoFundMe campaign, there are other ways you can get involved:

Purchase official parade merchandise: Coveted parade toques/garb traditionally reserved for volunteers are available for purchase this year.

The Red Nose Drive initiative and the Royal Canadian Air Cadets return this year. The Cadets will be selling Rudolph-inspired red noses for $3.00 at Union Station, along the parade route, and at TTC stations across the city on parade day

Participate in the Holly Jolly Fun Run: This popular 5 km run is expected to draw more than 1,500 participants on parade day. It'll begin at 11:45 am before the parade, energizing fans along the route. Proceeds raised will directly support the parade.

The Original Santa Claus Parade, which debuted in 1905, will return to Toronto on Sun. Nov. 24. More than 750,000 attendees are expected to watch Santa and Mrs. Claus float down the updated parade route, featuring 26 spectacular floats, accompanied by marchers, live bands, community partners, and a special Canadian debut from former Wiggles superstar, Emma Memma!

This year, the route will begin at Christie Pits (750 Bloor St W) at 12:30 pm, proceed east along Bloor St to St. George St, continue south on St. George, east on Hoskin Ave, south on Queens Park Crescent and University Ave, east on Wellington St, and south again on Yonge St to Front Str. From there, the parade will head east on Front St and finish at the St. Lawrence Market at Jarvis St. The 2.5-hour long parade will also be livestreamed on YouTube for the first time, reaching new audiences across Canada.