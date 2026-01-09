11 Top Dentists Shaping Toronto’s Best Smiles

Your smile is a personal signature, and entrusting its care requires the highest level of expertise. We’ve gathered insights from eleven of Toronto’s top dental professionals, spanning the full range of modern dentistry from pediatric milestones and orthodontic alignment to complex cosmetic reconstruction. Whether you are searching for your child’s first provider or considering a life-changing smile transformation, these experts represent the perfect intersection of artistry, precision, and patient-centered care.

Dr. Michael Nightingale

Chandler & Nightingale Dental

Chandler & Nightingale Dental has been operating in its midtown Toronto location for 25 years. Dr. Nightingale was born and raised in Toronto and partnered with Dr. Bonnie Chandler in 2019. He completed his honours undergraduate degree at Western University in Biology and Medical Sciences with distinction and completed his dental training at The University of Toronto.

What should patients know about your Practice?

At our practice we put our focus on patient centered care. Our philosophy is rooted in transparency and communication which has allowed us to help thousands of smiles. We take pride in providing exceptional care not only clinically but on a personal level as well. Our practice is family owned and it is our mission to get to know each individual patient in order to generate a care plan that works specifically for them. We view our care as a long term relationship and we feel great joy being able to care for our patients, their children, and in many cases their grand-children for many years to come.

Dr. Nightingale, his wife Dr. Ali Lubelsky, and their partner Dr. Bonnie Chandler take pride in creating a welcoming and calming environment for patients of all ages.

Dr. Niosha Daneshvar

D on E Dental

Dr. Niosha Daneshvar leads D on E Dental, and D on D Dental in Toronto, offering Invisalign, cosmetic, surgical and preventive care with advanced digital protocols. With over ten years in practice, she holds extensive training in implantology and orthodontics. Recognized by Post Magazines, NYC Journal’s 40 Under 40, and the Rising Star Young Achiever Award, she focuses on precise, lasting oral health results.

What brings you the most confident satisfaction in your work?

Seeing a true, confident smile at the end of treatment is the most meaningful part of my work. With the CDCP program, many patients who lacked access to dental care for years are finally receiving treatment. Rebuilding their oral health –whether through full-mouth reconstruction with implants or combination of restorative dentistry and partial dentures–it has been life-changing for them, and deeply rewarding for me. I love standing in the operatory at the end of these treatments, watching patients look in the mirror and seeing their joy. That moment is priceless. Similarly, transforming smiles with Invisalign has been a source of bliss since my early career. Helping patients gain confidence through a healthier, straighter smile is an experience I never take for granted.

Dr. Tracey Hendler & Dr. Bruno Vendittelli

Forest Hill Orthodontics

Forest Hill Orthodontics has been creating beautiful smiles in midtown Toronto for over 60 years! Drs. Bruno Vendittelli and Tracey Hendler are certified orthodontic specialists, providing a full range of orthodontic treatment (braces, Invisalign, inside hidden braces) to adults and children. They pride themselves on exceptional patient care in a friendly and welcoming environment.

What is unique about your practice?

At Forest Hill Orthodontics, exceptional care starts with expertise, integrity and a welcoming environment. Our team of three certified specialists brings nearly 50 years of combined experience, led by Drs. Bruno Vendittelli and Tracey Hendler – both respected educators at the U of T and lecturers in the dental community. Recognized as one of Canada’s top providers of aesthetic orthodontics, we hold Diamond Invisalign® status and perform more lingual (hidden) treatments than any practice in the country. We also create beautiful smiles with traditional braces for patients of all ages. We emphasize early, preventative care to support healthy growth and achieve long-term benefits, using advanced techniques to ensure excellent outcomes. What truly sets us apart is our team and community spirit. Patients comment on our positive, friendly atmosphere, and as local residents, our doctors take pride in supporting neighbourhood schools, sports teams and charities. For 60+ years, our practice has been part of the community we’re honoured to serve. At Forest Hill Orthodontics, we transform smiles, build relationships and make patients feel at home.

Dr. Andrea Johnstone & Dr. Monica Raina

Johnstone Periodontics

We are a full service comprehensive periodontal practice in the heart of Midtown Toronto servicing patients in our community for over 19 years. Our 4 highly trained specialists in collaboration with our dedicated team members provide the full scope of periodontal procedures, from gum therapy and bone grafting to dental implants and advanced surgical care in a safe and caring environment

What makes your practice unique?

What makes our practice unique is that we are a female-led periodontal specialty clinic with four highly accomplished female periodontists dedicated to delivering exceptional care. We offer the full scope of periodontal surgical and non-surgical procedures, including deep cleanings, gum surgery, regenerative therapy, dental implants, aesthetic procedures and more. Our overall treatment philosophy is to try and save teeth when we can offer predictable solutions when patients are missing teeth. We not only focus on oral health, but its impact on overall health and well-being. We offer the full range of sedation—minimal, moderate, and deep—to support patient comfort and safety throughout treatment. Through close collaboration with many of the city’s top dentists and specialists, we deliver seamless, high-quality periodontal care in a welcoming environment. Above all, we pride ourselves on providing advanced periodontal care in a warm, supportive, and patient-centered environment.

Dr. Vandna Sharma & Dr. Deborah Aber

Little Pearls Pediatric Dentistry

Little Pearls Pediatric Dentistry has been providing a happy dental home in North Toronto for just over 7 years! Drs. Vandna Sharma and Deborah Aber are board certified specialists and fellows in Pediatric Dentistry. After many years as associates together, they opened their own office to build their dream dental home. They provide a full range of services including routine dental care, fillings, crowns, sealants, laser tongue/lip tie releases, awake sedation and asleep sedation in a family centered environment.

What brings you the most satisfaction in your work?

For both of us, the greatest professional satisfaction is rooted in witnessing the transformation of an anxious child. There is no reward greater than patiently guiding a very anxious young patient to become not only comfortable in our clinic, but confident and trusting of our care. Being a part of this transformation is the essence of our mission. Our ultimate success is measured by seeing our patients mature into young adults who embrace lifelong oral health without the burden of dental anxiety. Furthermore, we consider it a sincere privilege to connect with and form lasting bonds with the entire family. We hold immense gratitude for the trust placed in us when parents choose our practice to lay their child’s foundation for positive dental health. This partnership with families is what truly defines and enriches our work every single day.

Dr. Naila Ladha

Park Lane Dental Care

Dr. Naila Ladha is a Toronto dentist with 16 years of private practice experience and is recognized as a Blue Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider, placing her among the top invisalign providers in North America. She earned her dental degree from Boston University and is a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and a member of the American Academy of Clear Aligners.

What brings you the most satisfaction in your work?

What brings me the most satisfaction in my work is being part of a patient’s journey – from the very first visit, when they’re often anxious or unsure, to the moments when they begin to truly see and feel the change in their smile. Invisalign in particular, allows me to witness the incredible transformation in confidence, and sharing that joy with patients never gets old. But what means the most to me are the long-term relationships that grow over time. I love being the dentist they return to year after year, watching their families grow and knowing they trust me to care for them throughout every stage of their lives. If you’re searching for a new dental home built on trust, compassion and exceptional care, we would love to welcome you. New patients are always invited to join our Park Lane Family.

Dr. Melanie Little

Roncy Dental Studio

Roncy Dental Studio is a patient-centric, family-friendly practice with over 20 years of experience. Led by Dr. Melanie Little (DDS, BSc Hons, University of Toronto), the team provides comprehensive dental care in a welcoming setting, including an experienced oral surgeon. All members engage in ongoing professional development, and Dr. Little volunteers with the Borneo Messami Foundation, restoring smiles for victims of intimate partner violence.

What is unique about your practice?

I really just wanted to create a space where great dentistry is performed in a great setting; where patients feel informed, cared for, and comfortable. I wanted to step away from the cookie-cutter dentistry and establish a small, patient-centered practice in the heart of Roncesvalles. At Roncy Dental Studio, we’ve carefully built a team that will take time for you and your family. Our mission is to individualize your oral health care, ensuring every patient receives treatments tailored to their unique needs. My highly experienced team provides preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, implants, emergency care, and TMD therapy. One patient recently told me,“When I come in, it doesn’t feel like I’m coming to the dentist, but into my friend’s kitchen for a catch-up.” Moments like this remind me why I do what I do: creating a friendly, welcoming environment where families feel confident and supported while receiving exceptional dental care.

Dr. Angela So

Rosedale Dental Care

Rosedale Dental Centre provides comprehensive family and cosmetic general dentistry in the local Rosedale, Yorkville and Yonge/Bloor communities. They are an established dental practice since 2007. Dr. Angela So, Dr. Andy Kang and Dr. Gino Bucciarelli are a team of dentists who received their Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from University of Toronto, Faculty of Dentistry.

What should patients know about your practice?

Dr. Angela So was born and raised in the Greater Toronto Area and has been providing quality dental services to her community since 2007. She is grateful for the recognition as one of the Top Dentists for the past three years. Growing up where her parents had a local pharmacy, they recognized their customers the moment they walked through the door. This sense of personal connection to healthcare helped shape her philosophy of treating every patient at Rosedale Dental Centre with care and compassion. Dr. So and her engaged team oversee patients’ overall dental health and aim to promote optimal, comprehensive care for many years to come. She also sees herself as a connector for patients when collaboration with specialists is needed. She speaks English, Cantonese, and “un petit peu de français”. In her personal time, she enjoys teaching as a clinic instructor at her former dental school and cherishes family time with her husband and two children.