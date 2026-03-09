10 Top Toronto Doctors: Voices of Excellence in Modern Care

Toronto is home to some of Canada’s most accomplished and respected physicians, defined by a rare blend of innovation and empathy. This year, get to know ten of the city’s Top Doctors spanning family medicine, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, sports medicine, and beyond as they share their thoughts about what drives their patient care and how they are shaping the future of Toronto’s medical landscape.

DONNA GASPARRO M.D.

FEMME WOMEN’S WELLNESS, MEDICAL & COSMETICS

Dr. Donna Gasparro, Medical Director of Femme, graduated with highest honors from medical school in 2010 and completed residency in NYC, USA. While in the US, she excelled at cosmetic treatments (injectables and lasers) and founded a hospital-based medical weight loss department. Dr. Gasparro practices high quality, evidence-based medicine and is committed to optimizing her patients’ physical and emotional well-being.

What do you like most about practicing medicine and why?

The patient-physician relationship is the part of medicine I cherish most, as it is the launch-point from which we can intervene and enhance how a patient feels.

It is a great privilege to have patients reveal their inner and physical concerns, and then be able to apply advanced medical technologies and interventions as well as cosmetic and integrative care, to improve their experience of life. Practicing with this multifaceted, holistic approach resonates through to patient confidence and the healthiest version of themselves. I have always placed a strong emphasis on evidence-based medicine, patient education, and the emotional well-being of others. And I’m committed to guiding, motivating, and inspiring my patients to optimize their physical and emotional experiences of life.

DR. DAVID BOUDANA

FOREST HILL PLASTIC SURGERY AND MEDISPA

Trained in France and Canada, board certified in plastic surgery, Dr. Boudana has 15+ yrs of experience in body contouring surgery. Specializing in complex post–weight loss body contouring procedures, mommy makeover, drainless abdominoplasty and natural breast augmentation. His Forest Hill Plastic Surgery Clinic offers comfort, luxury and the convenience of a private operating room.

What do you like the most about practicing your specialty?

Accompanying patients through a meaningful transformation! Body contouring surgery helps patients regain confidence and comfort in their own bodies but also provides real medical benefits, including better posture, balance, physical endurance, and greater ease with exercise. When patients tell me that surgery has changed their lives, it deeply resonates with me and reminds me why I chose this profession.

How do you work to improve patient care?

I practice within a group of four plastic surgeons, allowing for constant exchange of expertise and seamless continuity of care as there is always a surgeon available. Beyond surgery, we offer elevated services that enhance comfort and discretion, including massage therapy, post-operative hyperbaric oxygen therapy, full range of Medispa and scar treatments, optional clinic privatization for patients seeking discretion and enhance private care, direct access to our clinical nurses, and around-the-clock on-call surgical support.

DR. JUSTIN KWONG MD, FRCSC

MARKHAM STOUFFVILLE HOSPITAL, OAK VALLEY HEALTH

Dr. Justin Kwong is a Urologist at Markham Stouffville Hospital with subspecialty expertise in minimally invasive surgery and special interest in prostate conditions, oncology and men’s health. He completed ten years of surgical and medical training at University of Toronto, Western University and McMaster University. In Toronto, he completed a fellowship in laparoscopic/robotic surgery and kidney stones with additional experience in kidney transplantation. Dr. Kwong delivers high quality, evidence-based and patient-centred care to his community.

Why did you choose your area of specialty?

In medical school, I found that Urology was a field that perfectly combined my enthusiasm for surgical care with what I valued in medicine: the diagnosis and cure of disease on both physical and emotional levels, the development of relationships and, ultimately, the improvement in quality of life for those in need. Urology has a significant element of Oncology, an area of medicine that I am passionate about. Among surgical subspecialists, longitudinal patient care is unique to Urologists and I find that it is a privilege to build long-term relationships with patients while helping them understand and manage both benign and malignant conditions. As a Urologist at Markham Stouffville Hospital, I am honoured to contribute to the community.

DR. KUNAAL JINDAL BSc(Med) MD FRCSC

STUDIO PLASTIC SURGERY & THE MINOR SURGERY CENTER

Dr. Jindal is a distinguished plastic surgeon in Toronto, specializing in aesthetic surgery. As the founder of Studio Plastic Surgery and co-founder of The Minor Surgery Centers, he brings over a decade of experience. His comprehensive training, combined with surgical expertise, allows him to deliver natural, beautiful results with a patient-centered approach grounded in compassionate care and trust.

What do you like most about practicing plastic surgery and why?

I’m fortunate to work in a dynamic, ever-evolving specialty that embraces the latest advancements to enhance patient care. What I cherish most is witnessing the boost in confidence my patients gain and hearing their stories of renewed self-esteem. This work demands precision, an artistic eye, and a dedication to persistent innovation and refinement—an honour I’m grateful for every day.

How do you build trust with a patient in your care?

At our practice, trust is the cornerstone of every patient relationship, grounded in honesty, integrity, and genuine care. I believe it’s earned through open, thoughtful communication and by taking the time to understand each patient’s goals. This creates a supportive experience where patients feel heard, valued, and respected. My aim is to foster a collaborative environment where patients feel confident, empowered, and cared for throughout their journey.

DR. JIHAD ABOUALI B.Sc, MD, FRCSC

MICHAEL GARRON HOSPITAL / PUSH POUNDS SPORTS MEDICINE

Dr. Jihad Abouali is a leading Orthopaedic Surgeon specializing in minimally invasive sports medicine surgery and regenerative therapies. He earned his medical degree and completed his residency at McMaster University, followed by a fellowship in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy at the University of Toronto. An Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto, he has presented award-winning ACL research internationally and has served as team surgeon for the Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts.

What unique aspects to your practice have allowed you to treat your patients better?

My practice is built around combining advanced minimally invasive arthroscopic techniques with modern biological and regenerative therapies to optimize patient outcomes. By using keyhole surgery, I am able to reduce tissue damage, minimize pain, and accelerate recovery. My surgical philosophy emphasizes repairing damaged tissue, preserving natural joints, and delaying or avoiding joint replacement whenever possible. I routinely incorporate biological augmentation, including specialized grafts, to enhance healing and improve long-term results. In addition, I use regenerative medicine technologies such as platelet-rich plasma to support surgical recovery and, in many cases, help patients heal without surgery. I place strong emphasis on individualized treatment plans and patient education to ensure each patient understands their options and goals. Furthermore, by maintaining both private and public surgical practices, I am able to provide timelier access to care for patients who prioritize their health and function.

DR. ASIF PIRANI MD, FRCSC

THE TORONTO PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER & SKN YORKVILLE

Dr. Asif Pirani is a cosmetic plastic surgeon known for his meticulous technique and patient-centered approach. He trained at top institutions including UofT, UBC and NYU and has served as an expert reviewer for The Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal. A trusted voice in the media, Dr. Pirani leads The To ronto Plastic Surgery Center & SKN Yorkville, delivering natural and refined results while upholding the highest standards of safety, precision and integrity.

How do you build trust with a patient in your care?

Building trust with my patients begins with listening—truly understanding their concerns, aspirations, and motivations. I believe in empowering patients through education, providing clear, evidence-based information about their options and expected outcomes. Open communication fosters a partnership where patients feel safe, respected, and confident in their choices. I prioritize patient safety by adhering to the highest standards of care and utilizing advanced, proven techniques. My commitment to excellence drives me to continuously refine my skills, stay at the forefront of innovation, and deliver results that look natural and harmonious. By maintaining transparency and setting realistic expectations, I help patients navigate their aesthetic journey with confidence. Trust is the foundation of my practice, cultivated through empathy, integrity, and an unwavering dedication to achieving exceptional outcomes.

DR. MAGDY ELKHASHAB M.D., M.Sc., FRCPC

TORONTO LIVER CENTRE

Dr. Elkhashab graduated from Cairo University. He trained in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Hepatology at the University of Toronto, with a Master’s in Immunology. He specializes in complex liver diseases including viral hepatitis and MASLD/MASH. Currently he is the Director of the Toronto Liver Centre, an active staff physician at NYGH and UofT Lecturer. Dr. Elkhashab founded the GTA-wide FibroScan Program and has led over 80 clinical research studies.

What is your proudest accomplishment as a physician?

One of my proudest accomplishments as a physician has been building a model of care that truly puts patients first – combining personalized attention, up-to-date medical knowledge and accessible technology within a compassionate team environment. High-quality care is never the work of one person, and I am proud of the team we have built at the Toronto Liver Centre.

Medicine, including gastroenterology and especially liver disease, evolves rapidly. I have always believed that patients deserve care that reflects the most current evidence and advances in the field. That commitment has guided our integration of non-invasive technologies such as FibroScan® and most recently Spleen Stiffness measurement into our routine practice. Making advanced technology and procedures available in a community-based setting has been particularly meaningful to me, because it bridges the gap between innovation and everyday patient care.

DR. CHRISTOPHER HONG MD, FRCSC

HUMBER RIVER HOSPITAL / SCHROEDER AMBULATORY CENTRE

Dr. Hong is one of Toronto’s leading facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons and has performed over 5,000 aesthetic surgical procedures to date. He’s been chosen as a top cosmetic surgeon for two consecutive years and is known for his expertise in deep plane facelift and neck lift surgery as well as rhinoplasty and blepharoplasty. He is a faculty member at U of T and combines advanced surgical skill with a meticulous, patient-centred approach to deliver safe, natural-looking, and consistently excellent results.

What is your most recent accomplishment?

My most recent accomplishment is the successful launch of RapidAccessMinorSurgery.com, the first of its kind self-referral service for minor surgical care across the Greater Toronto Area. This innovative platform was created to address long wait times and barriers within the traditional referral system. It enables patients to book outpatient surgical treatment directly, without requiring a physician referral, for common conditions such as cysts, lipomas, moles, and certain skin cancers. By streamlining access to care, my goal is to help reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment, allowing patients to receive timely, efficient, and high-quality surgical services. The initiative reflects my commitment to improving healthcare accessibility, enhancing patient autonomy, and delivering patient-centred solutions within the community.

DR. GURU KANDASAMY MD, DC, CCFP, Dip.Sport.Med.

INSTITUTE OF HUMAN MECHANICS, PHYSIOMED, UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO

Dr. Guru Kandasamy is a globally recognized Sports Medicine Specialist, acclaimed for his integrative approach to healthcare. With expertise in Medicine, Acupuncture, Chiropractic, & Kinesiology, he completed his medical training at Michigan State University & earned the CASEM Diploma in Sports Medicine. As a respected lecturer at the University of Toronto & board-certified in Canada & the U.S., he treats elite athletes in the Olympics, NHL, MLB, & CFL.

What major changes/technological advances have you seen in Sports Medicine?

Throughout my career, I have witnessed revolutionary breakthroughs in musculoskeletal medicine that are transforming how our bodies heal. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections harness the body’s natural growth factors to accelerate soft tissue repair, while Hyaluronate gel injections provide a non-surgical solution for joint pain & chronic injuries. Advanced imaging technologies, including high-definition ultrasound & MRI, enable precise injury assessments, leading to highly personalized treatment plans. Ultrasound-guided injections ensure exceptional accuracy while accelerating recovery & enabling a swift return to sports. In my practice, I am dedicated to seamlessly integrating these innovative techniques with a strong evidence-based approach, ensuring the highest standard of care. Whether treating professional athletes or individuals managing chronic pain, my goal is to empower my patients to restore an active lifestyle—safely, confidently, & efficiently.

DR. MICHAEL ROSKIES MD, MSc, FRCSC

YORKVILLE PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER & AEVUM HEALTH

Dr. Mike Roskies is a Toronto-based facial plastic surgeon specializing exclusively in cosmetic facial surgery. Practicing in Yorkville, he is internationally recognized for pioneering the Preservation Facelift, a technique adopted by surgeons worldwide. After elite training at the Cleveland Clinic and University of Toronto, he has dedicated his practice to comprehensive facial rejuvenation, natural outcomes and boutique patient care.

Why did you choose plastic surgery?

I chose facial plastic surgery because it sits at the unique intersection of art, anatomy, and technical expertise. It is the only specialty where results are perpetually on display, creating a profound responsibility to the craft and accountability to the patient. When healthy people entrust you with their most perceptible features, the journey is no longer theirs, it is shared. Unlike my training in reconstruction where we aimed to restore what was lost, my work today focuses on the meticulous refinement of what already exists. This pursuit of excellence led me to specialize in techniques that improve results while minimizing recovery. Operating on the center piece of a person’s identity inspires me to constantly improve. For me, a transformative outcome is the result of thousands of small, expertly executed steps – allowing my patients to walk away with a sense of confidence that is so pervasive, they stop searching for flaws and simply start living.