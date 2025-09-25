Toronto’s first burlesque-inspired ‘ultraclub’ is about to change the city’s nightlife

If you remember the decadent glamour of Gossip Girl’s Chuck Bass opening a burlesque club, or Blair Waldorf’s unforgettable performance — you’ll understand the high-class, Manhattanite energy that’s about to descend on Toronto. On Friday, Sept. 26, FYE Ultraclub officially opens its doors, promising to transform the city’s nightlife with a concept unlike anything Toronto has ever seen.

Located at 7 Saskatchewan Rd., FYE is Canada’s first burlesque-inspired ultra club, built around world-class performances, globally inspired dining and immersive design. With shows on the hour, every hour, the venue is designed to be a constantly evolving spectacle, filled with glamour, music and entertainment.

For owner Zlatko Starkovski, the man behind legendary Toronto staples like Muzik Nightclub, Grand Bizarre and Toronto Event Centre, FYE represents a long-time vision realized. “The idea for FYE Ultraclub came from wanting to completely reimagine what nightlife could look like in Toronto. I’ve always believed this city deserves a nightlife experience on par with the world’s great destinations: Miami, Las Vegas, New York,” he says. “FYE is the result of years of passion and dedication to bring something bold, immersive and unforgettable here.”

His inspiration? Burlesque itself. “Burlesque has such a rich history; it’s glamorous, seductive, and full of energy. I wanted to honour the nightlife of the 19th century and bring it into a modern, high-energy setting,” he explains. “Pairing that artistry with international DJs and state-of-the-art production gives Toronto something it hasn’t seen before. Every night will have a spectacular, immersive, unpredictable and larger-than-life experience.”

Set inside a 1907 building with soaring 60-foot ceilings, transformed with state-of-the-art lighting, sound and theatrical design, FYE has been designed as a spectacle in itself. “It’s a space that feels timeless and intimate at the same time,” says Starkovski. “No matter where you stand, you’re immersed in the performance. It’s designed to feel larger than life, a true adult playground for energy and spectacle.”

From sultry burlesque and daring aerialists to surprise tableside performances, no two nights will look the same. “It’s an Ultraclub. Everything is happening at once. The glamour of burlesque, the adrenaline of aerial acts, and the energy of the crowd on the dance floor. It’s an experience in a way Toronto hasn’t seen before.”

At FYE, food brings the energy, too: Chef Robert Rainford is leading the culinary program, with shareable small plates designed for elevated nights: tuna tartare, shrimp cocktail, taco platters and prime beef sliders is just a small look into what you might see at FYE.

The cocktail program balances refinement with energy, offering elevated classics — Manhattans, Old Fashioned, Negronis, martinis and spritzes — served deep into the night.

Beyond nightlife, Starkovski is also known for his philanthropic work in Toronto, including his role as the first-time honourary chair and sponsor of the Healing the Voice Within art gala for The Gatehouse, a nonprofit supporting survivors of childhood sexual abuse. His community-driven ethos is part of what grounds FYE in Toronto’s cultural landscape.

“Toronto is my home and it’s one of the most exciting cities in the world. The people here love culture, music and nightlife,” Starkovski says. “My vision with FYE is to raise the standard, to bring a nightlife experience that’s global in calibre but rooted here in Toronto.”

With its combination of grandeur, design, cuisine, and sound, FYE is set to be the city’s most anticipated nightlife destination this fall. And if Starkovski has his way, Toronto’s going to give Vegas a run for its money as the newest contender in the nightlife capital stakes.