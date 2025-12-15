Three Toronto spots to get beef Wellington, this holiday’s trending dish

Beef Wellington is the holiday showstopper that brings drama to any table. With its tender beef, earthy mushrooms, rich pâté and flaky puff pastry, it has become a festive favourite. Though its origins are debated, with some attributing it to the Duke of Wellington, others claiming a murkier history, this dish has been adored by chefs like Gordon Ramsay and even the former Queen. Here’s where to experience this indulgent classic in Toronto this season.

A classic serving old-school elegance

For over 65 years, Hy’s Steakhouse has been a Toronto institution, revered for its prime grade steaks and timeless martinis. Hy’s beef Wellington ($75.95) is a signature indulgence, featuring a perfectly cooked filet of beef paired with foie gras and mushroom duxelle. All of this is encased in buttery puff pastry and finished with a red wine reduction. This dish reimagines the traditional holiday favourite, offering a luxurious bite that matches the restaurant’s old school charm. 365 Bay St.

A modern take redefining tradition

Black+Blue redefines beef Wellington with a modern twist. The Wellington for two ($165) pairs a perfectly seared filet with foie gras and rich mushroom duxelles but with a unique step: the beef is first layered in a delicate crepe, adding extra texture before being enveloped in buttery puff pastry. Finished with a decadent truffle jus and served with baby heirloom carrots and creamy pommes purée, this Wellington pushes the boundaries of the classic dish while keeping the flavours indulgent and refined. 130 King St. W.

A French twist on a timeless favourite

At Lucie, the Le Pithivier for two offers a refined, French-inspired twist on beef Wellington. This version combines tender beef with foie gras and chanterelle mushrooms, all swaddled in a crisp, golden puff pastry. The dish is finished with a luxurious beef and truffle reduction, and the name “Pithivier” nods to classic French pastry, elevating the Wellington as part of Lucie’s Table d’Hôte menu ($140 per person), with an additional $15 supplement for this beautifully executed take on a well-loved dish, with French culinary artistry at its core. 100 Yonge St.

These Toronto spots have taken the classic dish to new heights. Just don’t blame us if your family expects it every year from now on!