Toronto just scored a delicious soul food spot in a legendary space

We finally know what’s taking over the former Saving Grace space. The owners behind Mississauga’s Honey Soul Food are launching a new Toronto concept called The Hive, bringing their beloved classics to the city with a fun, local twist.

“Saving Grace was a Toronto staple for 25 years, and it’s an honour to step into a space with that kind of legacy,” say Jason Martelly McLean and Chanée Dowdie, the duo behind the brand. “We hope to carry it forward for another 25 years with a new chapter of soulful food and community.”

The pair expects The Hive to open on September 26, with a soft launch a few days earlier. And they look forward to sharing their vision — and their food with the city.

“The Hive’s menu blends Honey Soul Food classics with new dishes created for a downtown crowd. Guests will still find staples like our double-dusted Soul Wings, Sweet Heat Sliders and Famous Cornbread, alongside seafood-focused plates like the Hive Seafood Fry and Southern Fried Fish,” they say. “Comfort favourites such as Rasta Pasta and Mac and Cheese round out the offerings, keeping the balance between soulful tradition and a shareable, modern table experience.”

As for the vibe inside The Hive, the restaurant feels warm and homey. The art on the walls is complimented by the oak accents, inviting guests to spend time creating memories inside the space – the same mission Saving Grace had.

“It’s a space filled with warmth and character, and it felt like the right place to continue that story,” say Martelly McLean and Dowdie. “For us, it’s about honouring what came before while shaping a new chapter that reflects who we are and the community we serve.”

As for entering a new community, the pair say The Hive is all about honouring their past and staying true to their vision.

“Mississauga will always be home and the place where Honey Soul Food was born,” they say. “Toronto has a distinct pace and energy, but the mission remains the same: to serve food that feels like home, with consistency and heart. The difference is that here, we get to share it with a bigger and more diverse audience.”

The Hive is located at 907 Dundas Street West.