The 9 best new burgers in Toronto

Toronto’s burger scene has rarely looked this delicious. Over the past few months, the city has been flooded with crave-worthy newcomers, from jalapeno-packed smash burgers on Dundas West to space-age creations in Leslieville! Whether you’re after classic sliders or creative twists with amazing sides, these are some of the best new burger spots worth checking out right now.

1. Burger Republic

Head to Dundas West for simple and satisfying smash burgers done right. Burger Republic’s menu revolves around flavour-forward patties like the Republic Smash (a 4-oz smashed beef patty with cheddar, pickles, raw onion, mustard and ketchup) and crowd faves like the Jalapeño Minister: a patty laden with pickled jalapeños and truffle-garlic sauce. 1171 Dundas St W.

2. OPS Burger

OPS Burger & Bar is home to the “Wet Burger”, where Istanbul’s late-night street magic meets Canada’s backyard grill smashed beef, wrapped in a soft bun, and soaked in garlicky tomato sauce (making one messy, unforgettable meal)! Its menu plays on classic smash-burger fundamentals with a twist, like the Egg&Avocadoburger (think creamy avocado and a sunny-side-up egg atop a juicy patty) or the Mushroomburger with Swiss and sautéed mushrooms, drizzled with signature sauce. 566 Queen St W.

3. The Burger Shop

The Burger Shop is all about classic smash-burger fundamentals, think thin, crispy-edged beef patties, soft buns, molten cheese and delicious toppings (although the meat does the talking)! If you can’t decide where to start, try the Classic Smash Burger, topped with cheese, pickles, onion, and house sauce on a soft bun. 1580 Queen St W.

4. Gaia Burger

Gaia Burger just opened its doors this past July, but serves up the most delicious halal-friendly smash burgers with fusion-inspired toppings that set it apart from the typical fast-food lineup! The menu includes classic smash burgers, like the popular BOGO Gaia Burger (the restaurant’s top seller on Uber Eats), the Just Gaia Burger, and the Route 66 Oklahoma, a 4-oz beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, grilled onion, pickles and Gaia sauce. Their chefs pile on globally inspired toppings and sauces (your choice of up to eight), including roasted eggplant truffle, pistachio-basil pesto aioli, strawberry-jalapeno jam and chimichurri! 671 Queen St W.

5. The Frederick

Ok, so The Frederick may not be a burger joint, but it absolutely earns a spot on this list. Chef Cory Vitiello’s new Financial District bar and grill resurrects the iconic Harbord Room Burger from his former restaurant, but with a twist. Dive into a dry-aged chuck and brisket, Guinness onions, white cheddar and signature aioli on a pillowy brioche bun. It’s rich, nostalgic and pure comfort on a plate! 10 Temperance St.

6. Atomic

A space-themed burger restaurant opened its doors in Leslieville this past May, and it’s already a hit with locals thanks to its out-of-this-world burgers and shakes. One of the most popular menu items is the atomic dry-aged burger, built around an aged five-ounce Canadian AAA beef patty, real cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, space pickles, onions, and Atomic sauce on a wheat bun. Make it a combo, and pair it with a drink plus a galactic sidekick like Saturn’s Onion Rings, crunchy Asteroid Fries or breaded chicken rocket tenders with dip. 245 Greenwood Ave.

7. Rasa Burger

Rasa Burger is the juicy spin-off of Rasa Restaurant. Start with their signature burger, made with a beef cheek patty, gochujang mayo and house pickles, along with their iconic Rasa chopped salad. The menu also includes waffles and regular fries, oversized chicken strips, mac and cheese and other comfort food classics, including what looks like a playful take on a Deep and Delicious cake — all delivered with an elevated touch. 111 Richmond St W (Chefs Hall).

8. Susie’s Rise & Dine

This is another non-traditional burger destination! Susie’s Rise & Dine pairs ’90s vibes with diner classics. The Cheeseburger Royale (dry-aged beef with American cheese and house burger sauce) captures that nostalgic diner feel, especially when paired with hand-spun milkshakes. 539 College St.

9. Those Guys Burgers & Chicken

This Annex joint has been generating major buzz for its smash burgers and fried chicken. Highlights include the Fried Chicken Sando with coleslaw and the Patty Melt, stacked with cheddar, caramelized onions and house sauce (perfect alongside crispy fries). You’ll have to wait a little longer to indulge though as Those Guys is temporarily closed until 2026. 262 Christie St.