You’ll never guess who’s behind Toronto’s newest burger spot

The Food Dudes — the Toronto hospitality are opening a new burger spot. Rasa Burger is set to launch inside Chef’s Hall. The concept comes from the same team behind upscale Rasa (a Bib Gourmand) and the Michelin-recommended Sara. But don’t expect a fine dining spot; this time they’re keeping it casual.

According to their Instagram, the idea is simple: a small menu, classic comfort food and burgers built with the same attention to detail you’d expect from an upscale kitchen. One caption reads, “What if your favourite restaurant made a burger joint?” Another: “We don’t smash. We respect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rasaburgerto

The new spot will serve Rasa’s signature burger — made with a beef cheek patty, gochujang mayo and house pickles — along with their iconic Rasa chopped salad.

The menu also includes waffle and regular fries, oversized chicken strips, mac and cheese and other comfort food classics, including what looks like a take on a Deep and Delicious cake — all with that signature elevated touch.

It’s another project from chef and founder Adrian Niman, who started Food Dudes back in 2007 in his condo kitchen. It’s gone on to become a catering empire that feeds everyone from NHL stars to wedding guests.

Rasa Burger’s soft launch kicks off June 19 at Chefs Hall from 5 to 8 p.m.