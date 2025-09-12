Toronto just got an all-you-can-eat fusion smash burger spot on Queen West

Queen West is home to a new burger joint that’s already generating a ton of buzz! Gaia Burger (671 Queen St W) opened its doors this past July and serves up delicious halal-friendly smash burgers with fusion-inspired toppings that set it apart from the typical fast-food lineup!

The menu includes classic smash burgers starting at just $9.99, like the popular BOGO Gaia Burger (the restaurant’s top seller on Uber Eats), the Just Gaia Burger, and the Route 66 Oklahoma, a 4-oz beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, grilled onion, pickles and Gaia sauce. Their chefs pile on globally inspired toppings and sauces (your choice of up to eight!), including roasted eggplant truffle, pistachio-basil pesto aioli, strawberry-jalapeno jam and chimichurri!

If you’re feeling particularly bold, try their specialty fusion smash burgers ($11.99), like the Truffle Kiss Burger, consisting of a beef patty with Swiss cheese, lettuce, pickled red onion, fresh mint, roasted eggplant and truffle mayo. Or dig into the Jalapeno S’ Berry Burger, oozing with cheddar cheese, feta cheese crumble, lettuce, fresh mint and strawberry-jalapeno jam-garlic mayo!

And if you’re really hungry, the restaurant runs an All You Can Eat Smash Burger deal every Monday for $21.99! You’ll get one hour to tackle unlimited 4-oz patties (the first two burgers are served together, then one at a time), plus your choice of two dipping sauces. No sharing and no takeout allowed. Gaia has even turned the special into an eating challenge: so far, one hungry customer managed to inhale five burgers in a single sitting!

If burgers aren’t your thing, Gaia also serves classic hot dogs ($6.99), “Messy Bowls” (a base of fries, salad or poutine loaded with protein and toppings), and sides ranging from Cajun-style fries and sweet potato fries to crunchy onion rings.

Gaia Burger is located at 671 Queen St W. Follow @gaiaburgerto on Instagram for updates and deal announcements!