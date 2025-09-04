A new space-themed burger spot just opened in Toronto and the reviews are astronomical

A space-themed burger restaurant opened its doors in Leslieville this past May, and it’s already a hit with locals thanks to its out-of-this-world burgers and shakes. From the outside, Atomic Burger keeps things a bit understated, with a plain white sign and an orange-striped awning that could almost make you walk right past it. But once inside, co-owners/chefs Gene Carpenter and Linda Jong serve up some of the city’s most delicious dry-aged burgers. The beef is butchered and ground in-house, then dry-aged for a minimum of 30 days, making the patties tender and super flavourful!

One of the most popular menu items is the atomic dry-aged burger ($12.99), built around an aged five-ounce Canadian AAA beef patty, real cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, space pickles, onions, and Atomic sauce on a wheat bun. Make it a combo ($17.98) and pair it with a drink plus a galactic sidekick like Saturn’s Onion Rings, crunchy Asteroid Fries or breaded chicken rocket tenders with dip.

Other cosmic specials at Atomic Burger include the uber-popular Space Cadet Burger ($9.90)! This double three-ounce beef patty is seared on a griddle and topped with double cheddar cheese, pickles, onions and Atomic sauce on a wheat bun (a junior version with one patty is also available).

Or sink your teeth into Neptune’s Shrimp Burger ($8.99), consisting of a crispy shrimp cutlet, sweet BBQ, garlic mayo, and lettuce on a wheat bun (it’s the tastiest dairy free-halal-nut free option).

For vegetarians, check out Automatic Burger’s Martian Burger ($8.99)! This green falafel patty is made from Ontario chickpeas and fresh herbs, and topped with a thick slice of tomato and creamy, vegan aïoli on a wheat bun.

Quench your thirst with an atomic shake. Slurp on a Vanilla Moon Shake ($5.99) topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, a Moon Rocks Shake ($6.30) bursting with cookies & cream and topped with whipped cream and cookie crumbs, or an ube-coconut Galaxy Shake ($7.30) topped with cream and sprinkles.

For dessert, munch through an Atomic Pie, consisting of sweet potato, coconut and cinnamon spice, and topped with graham crackers, cookie crumbs and whipped cream (all nicely piled into a space cup).

Atomic Burger’s space-themed menu is drawing rave reviews on social media.

“Atomic Burger is the real deal,” one Redditor wrote in a recent review, noting that the space cadet burger is closer to a smash burger, but the dry-aged burger is really thick and juicy, with a nice, seared crust. “Breadhead buns, real cheddar and high quality beef across the board. The onions rings are incredible. I was so ready to be disappointed as I heard some people turning their nose up at the price but it was all incredible and felt like decent value. A bit of a weird take but it taste like A&W was trying to get a bib gourmand in the best way possible.”

There’s no indoor seating, but Greenwood Park is just steps away (so, an ideal spot to enjoy your heavenly meal).

Atomic Burger is located at 245 Greenwood Ave, just northeast of Greenwood Park.