Toronto just got a tiny 14-seat Omakase with 20 incredible courses

If the growing demand for omakase in Toronto tells us anything, it’s that Toronto diners are always seeking an experience. The latest to open, The Onda, is serving up no short of that by featuring a 20-course omakase dinner.

If you haven’t heard by now, omakase can be loosely translated to “I leave it up to you,” and is a Japanese dining style where you let the chef have full range deciding what you dine on. At The Onda, located at 750 St. Clair Avenue West, that happens in an intimate 14-seat dining room with a minimalist design accentuated by white-washed wood finishes.

“We hope gusts will feel the sincerity behind every detail,” says Kelly Kim, one of the owners. “Omakase is not only a technique. It is a dialogue between the chef, the ingredients, and the guest. Our wish is to offer a gentle hum that lingers in the heart and to create a warm and deeply satisfying culinary experience for every guest.”

The Onda is brought to life with nearly 50 years of combined experience from chef Yoon Taiki Choi and his brother-in-law Chef Sun Woo. Where Woo has expertise in both traditional Korean and Japanese cuisine, Choi has extensive experience in omakase, specifically at Yasu and the Michelin-recommended Okeya Kyujiro.

“Sun brings the overall balance and harmony of flavours while Yoon focuses more on seasonal Japanese ingredients, creative ideas, and the visual expression of each dish,” says Kim. “Together they bring both tradition and artistry to the table.”

With a name that means receiving and giving many blessings in Japanese, The Onda serves a $250 seasonal dinner featuring 20 elevated courses and a $135 14-course lunch on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Alongside the expected highlights of yellowtail sashimi and nigiri, a favourite you’ll find on the dinner menu is the akami yukhoe, which takes inspiration from a Korean dish though uses the lean part of the tuna rather than beef. Another showstopper you’ll be presented with is the signature A5-grade Miyazaki wagyu wrapped in a shiso leaf and lightly tempura fried.

“More than 90 percent of our fish and ingredients come directly from Japan. Depending on the menu, we age or prepare it differently, allowing us to transform the same ingredients into entirely new dishes,” says Kim. “This way, first-time guests experience familiar yet elevated flavours, while returning guests never feel it’s repetitive. We want each visit to be fresh, thoughtful, and memorable.”

These courses will be prepared with a selection of Japanese sake and premium Japanese beer. The Onda have just begun offering a sake pairing and a tea pairing featuring organic Japanese tea.

The Onda is open at 750 St. Clair Avenue West.