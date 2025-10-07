Toronto just got a new restaurant where potatoes are the star

The baked potato has been a popular staple for centuries, from street carts in Victorian London to the jacket potatoes that still steal the show in UK pubs. In North America, it earned a spot alongside steaks before a brief fast-food stint in the 1980s. But now, Toronto’s Spotato is giving the humble potato its moment, loaded up in delicious new ways and no longer just a side.

The brains behind Spotato, Anastasia and Mark, only moved to Canada a year ago. In an Instagram post, they shared that they never imagined opening a restaurant as new immigrants. They’re balancing parenthood with entrepreneurship — their toddler is never far from the action — and every detail of the space reflects their personal touch, from hand-built tables to thoughtfully crafted décor.

The menu includes the chili con carne, piled high with slow-simmered beef, beans, cheddar, sour cream and cilantro. Shuk Style draws inspiration from bustling Middle Eastern markets, with pulled chicken, hummus, pickled cabbage and tahini. The veggie option comes loaded with roasted vegetables, beet salad, olives and tzatziki. Even pop culture makes an appearance: the Schrute Farm, named for Dwight Schrute from The Office, nods to his beet obsession with a potato topped with pulled pork, coleslaw and crispy onions.

For those who like to mix and match, Spotato offers a build-your-own model: start with a buttery potato, then stack proteins like pulled pork or English bangers, sides like babaganoush or roasted vegetables and sauces ranging from tahini to chimichurri.

Toronto has long embraced potato culture, from poutine to perogies, but baked potatoes have rarely had their moment. Spotato, at 2741 Yonge Street, aims to change that.