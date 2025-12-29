This new Italian restaurant just north of Toronto is doing everything the old-school way

A new Italian restaurant has opened just north of Steeles, giving York Region diners a fresh spot for comforting, classic dishes.

Designed as both a neighbourhood trattoria and a full event venue, the Thornhill space

features an elegant, modern look with a spacious bar and private rooms that can host anywhere from 20 to 100 guests.

It’s the latest addition to the La Vecchia family — now three locations in total — but this one brings its own personality to the mix.

La Vecchia earned the prestigious Ospitalità Italiana seal of excellence in 2018, and the new outpost carries forward that commitment to classic Italian cooking. The dinner menu focuses on fresh, high-quality ingredients — from bright salads like the Mista or the pear-and-gorgonzola Pera to indulgent starters like beef carpaccio, with truffle and shaved Parmigiano, or a creamy burrata plate with prosciutto and pistachio crumble.

Groups can dig into a chef ’s board piled with Italian salumi, cheeses, marinated olives and house-made focaccia, and seafood lovers can choose from grilled calamari, P.E.I. mussels or braised Mediterranean octopus over roasted eggplant purée.

The Thornhill spot also introduces a few exclusives, including polpette meatballs made with beef, veal and pork braised in tomato sauce and topped with ricotta salata and focaccia crostini. Pasta, pizza and mains, like lobster risotto and lamb shank, round out the menu, with many dishes available as gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free or vegetarian.

La Vecchia’s Toronto spots — one in midtown and one by the lake — have earned a loyal following over the years, and the new Thornhill restaurant follows in that lineage.

La Vecchia is located at 8700 Bathurst St., Thornhill.