The 905 just got a new spot serving pancakes, parm nights and everything in between

Drunch Kitchen isn’t easy to pin down. Is it a brunch spot? An Italian restaurant? A neighbourhood diner? Turns out it’s all three.

The menu is massive, starting with breakfast served daily until 3 p.m. Stacks of pancakes, a full English breakfast and eggs Bennies in every style cover the classics, and skillet poutines smothered in hollandaise and challah sandwiches loaded with smoked salmon and avocado round things out.

From there, things slide into lunch and dinner with burgers, wraps and plenty of Italian favourites. Drunch calls itself an Italian kitchen, serving hand-tossed creations with hearty sauces. The lasagna arrives layered and decadent, the seafood linguine comes loaded with shrimp and calamari and the mushroom truffle fettuccine has quickly become a fan favourite — because, hello, truffles.

Drunch has also figured out how to work the neighbourhood crowd with daily specials: three-course pasta dinners on Mondays, parm nights on Tuesdays, $24 pasta Thursdays and steak Sundays or $45. With a rotating lineup this strong, it makes it easy to return week after week and still find something new.

Reviews consistently call out the warm service and generous portions, which makes sense for a spot whose name comes from blending “drinks” and “brunch.”

Whether you’re fuelling up with pancakes, grabbing a weekday lunch or stretching dinner into a night over pasta and wine, this Thornhill restaurant has planted itself as a place where you’ll probably end up staying longer than planned.

Drunch Kitchen is located at 9200 Bathurst St., Thornhill.