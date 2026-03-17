Planta’s troubles show how Toronto’s plant-based dining is evolving

If you walk through Yorkville or along College Street lately, you might have noticed that the vibe has shifted. For years, Toronto was the centre of the “glamour vegan” trend — the city that made watermelon sushi go viral and turned plant-based tacos into a standard downtown lunch.

But in 2026, the mood around the city’s vegan dining scene feels very different. The clearest sign comes from Planta, the Yorkville-born restaurant that helped define upscale plant-based dining in Toronto.

According to court filings reported by Law360, Planta’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case was recently converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation, suggesting that the restaurant’s high-overhead model may no longer be sustainable. The company hasn’t posted any official announcements on its website or social media, so diners won’t find confirmation directly from Planta.

It’s not just the big chains, either. Michelin Bib Gourmand La Bartola closed in 2025, which was a huge loss for the city. Chef Ivan Castro proved that plant-based Mexican food could be world-class while staying local and handmade. Other favourites are just trying to find a way to stay around; Aunty Em’s Deli recently gave up its storefront to focus on catering and pop-ups — a strategy that’s becoming one of the few ways to stay afloat these days.

That doesn’t mean Toronto is giving up on plant-based eating. It’s just changing shape. While the massive corporate empires are struggling, independent spots like Gia and Stefano’s Diner on Dundas West are busier than ever.

Diners, too are gravitating toward what you might call “accidental vegan” food — dishes that have been naturally meat-free for generations. We’re seeing a return to the basics: Ethiopian platters, South Indian dosas and a large selection of vegan dishes at places like Pai. The flashy mega-empires might be disappearing, but what’s taking their pace is more personal and a lot more sustainable.