Billie Eilish played her first Toronto show here. Decades later, The Drake’s menu is the headliner

“It’s that emotional connection that people make with art and culture that keeps people coming back.”

That’s what Scott Hart, regional general manager of The Drake Hotel and its other properties, says when reflection on the legacy that the iconic Toronto landmark has built over the last two decades. From launching international music careers to spotlighting local talents, and serving up the tastes of the region, The Drake has become synonymous with buzz-worthy nights in the city — and, with a new menu under the direction of executive chef Daniel Hyam, there’s no chance of it losing its hold on the city anytime soon.

The Drake that exists today — a fittingly social accommodation that matches West Queen West’s vibrant crowd where there’s always something going on — got its start in 2001. Jeff Stober purchased the 1150 Queen Street West building, built circa 1890s, which had been the derelict Stardust rock club for many years, and opened The Drake in 2004.

“Jeff recognized that this was a neighbourhood that was about to explode,” says Hart. “It had all the components of being a very special neighbourhood with an incredible artistic community.”

The same can be said of Prince Edward County when The Drake Hotel properties expanded operations in 2014, transforming a modest bed and breakfast into the Drake Devonshire, a boutique resort and hotel. In 2019, the brand opened the Drake Motor Inn, located just down the road.

“People were going up north to Muskoka, they were going west to Niagara, but Prince Edward County was very much off the map, and Jeff recognized it had all these incredible lakes, and this incredible artistic community,” says Hart. “I think the artists have a way of being the first movers and helping create neighbourhoods.”

Over the decades since, The Drake Hotel has maintained its soaring, transcendent reputation with stylish rooms, rooftop-worthy cocktails, artfully rolled sushi and the vibrant music scene in The Underground. The Drake has gained a reputation as being a star’s launchpad, having hosted memorable shows from Daniel Caesar, Beck, the Weeknd and even Billie Eilish — the latter of which played her first Toronto gig at The Underground before she topped the billboards.

And it’s not just The Drake’s music scene shaping the entertainment of Queen West, as the venue has also staged comedy shows, hosted trivia nights, and spotlighted unique talents. It has also become famed for its energetic Saturday drag brunch featuring Miss Moço — who is also now bringing her fun performances to Prince Edward County once per month.

The Drake even shows its eye for art through the award-winning architecture and design. In 2022, the expanded Modern Wing brought 32 new rooms to the building, symbolically showing The Drake’s blend of history and the contemporary by combining the original Edwardian Classicism architectural style of the build with the sleek graphic touch of the 21st century.

This blend of adapting to the time and maintaining its legacy, Hart says, is something The Drake always strives to find.

“It’s about consistency, so we remain committed to delivering a quality product at each of our locations over the last twenty years,” says Hart. “But secondly, evolution is part of our DNA. We’ve always stayed rooted in our commitment to culture, supporting the arts, local creators, culinary talent, and with the art and culture scene of the city constantly evolving, so have we. We embrace change.”

That can be seen through the new menu, launched by executive chef Hyam, who worked at the award-winning Nota Bene under chef David Lee before playing a key role in launching and growing the Planta group experience. Hyam joins the list of other notable Toronto chefs who stood in the The Drake kitchen, including Anthony Rose and Ted Corrado.

“It’s got a great reputation,” Hyam says. “I really felt like it was a great community within this one venue, and that’s proven true. Everybody that I’ve met loves working here and they’re all very passionate, and I think that shows through everything we do.”

Following the evolution of the dining scene in Toronto, this summer, The Drake has taken on a menu built around share plates, an expanded sushi program and comfort foods that show off Toronto’s multicultural culinary scene.

“We’ve made things a little bit smaller, a little bit more approachable,” Hyam says. “Flavours are recognizable to people, not strange. We have chicken wings but we put a sweet and spicy sauce on them, or we have hot dogs, but we do them a little bit with southwest flavours.”

How do you approach revitalizing a menu for a venue that has become so iconic in the city? According to Hyam, it means listening to what their diners want.

“There’s a real loyal following, not only to the restaurant but for the venue itself so we do have to make sure that we respect those guests that have always been coming and so the focus is always on quality,” says Hyam. “But it’s also about evolving in a way that is respectful to what is here and pushes boundaries a little bit (….) I like working in an environment where there’s so much history but at the same time, from the arts background, there’s a real desire to evolve and to try new things.”

But, he assures, no amount of evolution will result in removing the Drake Burger from the menu. Some things are meant to stay the same.