One of Toronto’s prettiest dessert spots just permanently closed its doors

One of Toronto’s prettiest dessert spots is no more. Delysées Luxury Desserts permanently closed its Yorkville boutique on Sunday, then posted a farewell message on Instagram on Monday. The former outpost at 161 Yorkville Ave., was known for serving the most elegant, modern French pastry creations for dine-in or takeout, along with cocktail pairings.

“Yorkville, you’ve been unforgettable! We’re so grateful for every visit, every celebration, and every sweet moment you shared with us. More exciting locations are on the way, and we can’t wait to welcome you into what’s next for Delysees,” the Delysees Yorkville team wrote in their post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delysées Luxury Desserts Ltd (@delyseestoronto)

When Delysées opened in Yorkville in late 2022, the roughly 2,600-square-foot boutique was positioned as a more ambitious concept for the luxury dessert brand, boasting a high-end tea bar and an upscale croissant-centric brunch experience that was exclusive to Yorkville.

The address had already seen several tenants in quick succession before Delysées moved in, and although we don’t know why this location closed, it was a blow for regulars. In the comments section, more than a few followers called the closure news “a bummer,” adding that the Yorkville shop was one of the only places offering a “decent dessert in a cafe setting.” Another user lamented that the neighbourhood was losing a favourite sweets stop, while others said they hoped the company would eventually open in other areas, like Mississauga or Markham.

The good news is that Delysées isn’t disappearing from Toronto altogether! Dessert lovers can still visit the Ossington Boutique (131 Ossington Ave) and the Yorkdale Boutique (Yorkdale Style Mall) for the brand’s meticulously handcrafted desserts and cakes. Delysées has become popular for its delicious, celebration-ready sweets, with tasty items like the Petit Gâteau Classic Fraisier, a strawberry-and-vanilla cake finished in the brand’s signature style, as well as Nutella Tiramisu cakes in both medium and larger formats. There are also luxe individual pastries like the Hugo Pistachio Sphere, boxes of intricate macarons, creamy eclairs and other classic baked goods!

Although the brand’s Yorkville dessert dates at are over for now, who knows if there will be a comeback? Delysées had already made one comeback in Toronto when it reopened on Ossington in 2021 after a three-year closure.