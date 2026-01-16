20 historical Toronto diners to visit before they disappear

HomeFood20 historical Toronto diners to visit before they disappear
Toronto’s diners aren’t chasing trends, and that’s exactly why they’re still standing. Most of these spots cropped up mid-century, built on a foundation of bottomless coffee and a “get in, get fed” attitude that served a growing, working-class city.

The city’s diner culture traces back to early establishments like The Senator Restaurant, founded in 1929, which paved the way for the city’s diner scene. Over time, these establishments evolved into iconic landmarks like The George Street Diner (1954) and The Avenue Diner (1944) adding to Toronto’s food scene and cultural identity.

Here are the 20 diners in Toronto we love.

1. Avenue Diner

 

 On the corner of Avenue and Davenport, Avenue Diner is one of Toronto’s oldest spots, serving up comfort food since 1944. With no website or social media, this classic spot transports you back in time the moment you step through the door. The menu is simple, with hearty dishes like fluffy omelettes, steak and eggs and the iconic Avenue Club Sandwich. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic grilled cheese or a juicy homemade burger, this vintage diner’s charm—and its food—has stood the test of time.

2. The George Street Diner

 

If you’re a Shawn Mendes fan, you might recognize George Street Diner from his “Life of the Party” lyric video. In it, Toronto plays backdrop as the Canadian singer sits at one of the vintage red leather booths found in this “wee” Irish-Canadian eatery. But, seeing it on screen isn’t enough. You won’t want to miss the chance to try the signature Ultimate Irish Breakfast, which wouldn’t be complete without Farrelly’s Famous Irish Soda Bread.

3. Donlands Diner

 

The Donlands Diner, a Toronto institution since 1955, is packed with old-school charm. Red booths and a black-and-white diamond-patterned tile floor create that perfect retro vibe. The menu is a nostalgic lineup of diner classics, from fluffy pancakes to cheesy omelettes and milkshakes, but the real star is the cinnamon buns.

4. Fran’s

Fran’s Diner, a Toronto classic, was founded in 1940 when Francis “Fran” Deck and his wife Ellen Jane opened a modest 10-seat diner at Yonge and St. Clair. Over the years, Fran’s became a city institution, famed for creating the first known bacon cheeseburger, the Forest Hill Burger, in 1941. With locations across Toronto, including Victoria Street and College & Yonge, Fran’s has become synonymous with comfort food.  

5. The Garden Gate Restaurant (The Goof)

Located in Toronto’s Beaches, the Garden Gate — affectionately known as The Goof — has been a local staple for decades. Born from a neon sign malfunction, it’s become known for comfort food classics like crispy Garden Gate shrimp, tangy General Tao chicken and tender honey garlic ribs. 

6. Broadview Diner

 

The Broadview Diner, a cozy spot at 757 Broadview Avenue, opened in as a sister location to the iconic Donlands Diner. Owned by the same family, it brings a classic all-day breakfast menu with items like the Lumberjack and western omelette. The interior’s nostalgic vibe, with historical photos, makes it a local favourite.

7. Patrician Grill

 

Family-owned and operated, Patrician Grill has been a staple in Toronto’s diner scene since the 1950s. “Eat here. Diet at home” is the company’s slogan, and they stick to their word. There’s an assortment of jams that make the restaurant unique, but the massive menu is exploding with hearty options, like homemade soup, fried eggs, fish and chips and meatloaf. There’s also soda floats and milkshakes, perfect for washing down a slice of homemade apple pie.r.

8. The Senator

Whether you call them trinkets, knick-knacks or tchotchkes, The Senator is full of them and diners at 2 p.m. on a weekday. Not bad for the oldest restaurant in T.O., built in 1860, with several incarnations since. Coffee is perfectly bold, and for a reduced price before 11:30 a.m. daily, try the special of butter-fried eggs, perfectly crisp bacon, homemade jam and a side of beans (on the sweet side) with challah toast. What a deal! If you’re planning a long walk, try the hearty chili cheddar omelette. Sit in classic vinyl diner booths and enjoy the jazz-inspired decor in an old school place with a decidedly new school food feel.

9. Avenue Open Kitchen

Avenue Open Kitchen is a no-frills greasy spoonserving up diner classics since the 1950s — bacon and eggs, peameal bacon sandwiches, Reubens and Montreal smoked meat — all cooked on a sizzling flat top. The retro vibes are still intact with low stools, booths and a breakfast bar that feels like a time capsule. Sandwiches come with pickles on the side and zero pretence — just good food that’s stood the test of time.

10. Skyline Restaurant

Skyline Restaurant, one of Toronto’s most iconic diners, has been serving up classic diner fare since 1947. Known for its no-frills vibe, it’s the kind of place where you’ll find bacon, eggs, and hearty sandwiches like Montreal smoked meat, Reubens, and Canadian peameal bacon.  Fun trivia: indie folk star Andy Shauf’s album The Neon Skyline is set in a bar with a vibe that’s practically ripped from the pages of the Skyline’s history — if you haven’t heard it, give it a spin.

11. The Lakeview

The Lakeview Restaurant, open since 1932, has long been known as the “handshake diner” for its warm, 24-hour service and comforting menu. Located on Dundas Street West, it became a go-to late-night spot and was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. In 2023, the diner temporarily closed for a revamp, with owner Fadi Hakim confirming that it would return with a fresh look and updated menu. The goal? To stay relevant for another 15 years, serving its classic favourites while offering new, exciting options for loyal and new customers alike.

12. Vesta Lunch

 

Vesta Lunch has been a staple in Toronto since 1955, serving up the diner classics at its cozy Dupont and Bathurst spot. Open 24/7, it’s a go-to for late-night bites. The diner’s charm is in its unpretentious vibe, where locals and visitors alike can enjoy comfort food any time of day. In 2023, Vesta took a step into the future with a rebrand, modernizing its look while keeping the timeless feel that’s earned it a loyal following.

13. Chew Chew Grill (formerly Chew Chew’s Diner)

 

For decades, Chew Chew’s Diner (186 Carlton Street) was a Cabbagetown favourite, known for its retro vibe and comfort food. Serving up classic diner staples since 1974, it became a local go-to for hearty meals and late-night cravings. In October 2024, the iconic spot rebranded as Chew Chew Grill, offering a fresh interior and revamped menu while retaining its classic charm.

14. Square Boy

Square Boy  has been a Toronto favourite since 1964, known for its delicious square burgers and retro diner vibe. While you can’t go wrong with their famous souvlaki, the real treat is their square-shaped patties, a quirky signature that sets them apart. Fun fact: Square Boy was one of the first spots in the city to offer a “drive-thru” service back in the 70s — before it was even a trend!

15. Times Square Diner

 

Since 1950, this Wilson Heights spot has been serving up everything from hearty breakfasts to legendary milkshakes. The exterior, with its red ceramic tiles and gooseneck lamps, is a blast from the past, while the inside is a treasure trove of nostalgia — think in-booth jukeboxes and original milkshake blenders. Peter Roubos and his wife Sandra took over in 1998, giving the place a fresh twist after their previous spot, Tummy Tickler’s, closed.

16. Route 401 Diner

 

Route 401 Diner in Etobicoke is like stepping into a time machine straight to the 60s. What started as a tavern for highway workers has turned into a retro diner that’s stayed true to its roots. The décor is straight-up nostalgic, maintaining the same vibe it’s had for ages — think checkered floors, a lunch counter and red leather booths.  The menu is packed, with everything from classic burgers and poutines (hello, 401 poutine loaded with bacon, ham and sausage!) to homemade soups and hearty wraps. 

17. Sunset Grill

Since 1985, Sunset Grill has been a staple of Toronto’s breakfast scene. Founded by Angelo Christou in the Beaches, this diner’s philosophy is simple: Fresh is Tastiest. Known for its long lineups and loyal customers, Sunset Grill offers classic breakfast favourites like bacon and eggs, all cooked fresh to order on flat top grills — no deep frying in sight. After 40 years, the place still sticks to what works: great food, speedy service and a welcoming vibe. 

18. The Homeway

 

Open since 1948, Homeway Diner has been serving Toronto delicious plates of comfort.  After a fresh update, it still delivers with classics like fluffy buttermilk and cinnamon pancakes — slightly off-kilter and piled high with real maple syrup and fresh fruit. Think simple but perfect: farm-fresh eggs, crispy potatoes and fresh juices. 

19. UFO Restaurant

 

UFO Restaurant has been a King West go-to since the 1980s, doubling as a Vietnamese diner and a corner-store convenience shop. Locals swear by its pho and banh mi, while the shelves stock snacks and sundries. Listed for sale in 2022 at $4 million, the quirky spot still holds on, serving late-night eats and nostalgia to those who grew up grabbing a bite or a bag of chips here.

20. Good Bite

At Yonge & Eglinton, you’ll find Good Bite Restaurant, a midtown spot serving up generous portions of omelettes, wraps and three-decker sandwiches. Open since 1969, the diner exudes a cozy vibe thanks to friendly staff, making it a welcoming spot for over 50 years. This Canadian diner with a Hellenistic touch proudly serves what many consider the best breakfast in the city. 

