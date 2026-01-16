20 historical Toronto diners to visit before they disappear

Toronto’s diners aren’t chasing trends, and that’s exactly why they’re still standing. Most of these spots cropped up mid-century, built on a foundation of bottomless coffee and a “get in, get fed” attitude that served a growing, working-class city.

The city’s diner culture traces back to early establishments like The Senator Restaurant, founded in 1929, which paved the way for the city’s diner scene. Over time, these establishments evolved into iconic landmarks like The George Street Diner (1954) and The Avenue Diner (1944) adding to Toronto’s food scene and cultural identity.

Here are the 20 diners in Toronto we love.

1. Avenue Diner

On the corner of Avenue and Davenport, Avenue Diner is one of Toronto’s oldest spots, serving up comfort food since 1944. With no website or social media, this classic spot transports you back in time the moment you step through the door. The menu is simple, with hearty dishes like fluffy omelettes, steak and eggs and the iconic Avenue Club Sandwich. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic grilled cheese or a juicy homemade burger, this vintage diner’s charm—and its food—has stood the test of time.

2. The George Street Diner

If you’re a Shawn Mendes fan, you might recognize George Street Diner from his “Life of the Party” lyric video. In it, Toronto plays backdrop as the Canadian singer sits at one of the vintage red leather booths found in this “wee” Irish-Canadian eatery. But, seeing it on screen isn’t enough. You won’t want to miss the chance to try the signature Ultimate Irish Breakfast, which wouldn’t be complete without Farrelly’s Famous Irish Soda Bread.

3. Donlands Diner

The Donlands Diner, a Toronto institution since 1955, is packed with old-school charm. Red booths and a black-and-white diamond-patterned tile floor create that perfect retro vibe. The menu is a nostalgic lineup of diner classics, from fluffy pancakes to cheesy omelettes and milkshakes, but the real star is the cinnamon buns.

4. Fran’s

Fran’s Diner, a Toronto classic, was founded in 1940 when Francis “Fran” Deck and his wife Ellen Jane opened a modest 10-seat diner at Yonge and St. Clair. Over the years, Fran’s became a city institution, famed for creating the first known bacon cheeseburger, the Forest Hill Burger, in 1941. With locations across Toronto, including Victoria Street and College & Yonge, Fran’s has become synonymous with comfort food.

5. The Garden Gate Restaurant (The Goof)

Located in Toronto’s Beaches, the Garden Gate — affectionately known as The Goof — has been a local staple for decades. Born from a neon sign malfunction, it’s become known for comfort food classics like crispy Garden Gate shrimp, tangy General Tao chicken and tender honey garlic ribs.

6. Broadview Diner

The Broadview Diner, a cozy spot at 757 Broadview Avenue, opened in as a sister location to the iconic Donlands Diner. Owned by the same family, it brings a classic all-day breakfast menu with items like the Lumberjack and western omelette. The interior’s nostalgic vibe, with historical photos, makes it a local favourite.

7. Patrician Grill

Family-owned and operated, Patrician Grill has been a staple in Toronto’s diner scene since the 1950s. “Eat here. Diet at home” is the company’s slogan, and they stick to their word. There’s an assortment of jams that make the restaurant unique, but the massive menu is exploding with hearty options, like homemade soup, fried eggs, fish and chips and meatloaf. There’s also soda floats and milkshakes, perfect for washing down a slice of homemade apple pie.r.

8. The Senator

Whether you call them trinkets, knick-knacks or tchotchkes, The Senator is full of them and diners at 2 p.m. on a weekday. Not bad for the oldest restaurant in T.O., built in 1860, with several incarnations since. Coffee is perfectly bold, and for a reduced price before 11:30 a.m. daily, try the special of butter-fried eggs, perfectly crisp bacon, homemade jam and a side of beans (on the sweet side) with challah toast. What a deal! If you’re planning a long walk, try the hearty chili cheddar omelette. Sit in classic vinyl diner booths and enjoy the jazz-inspired decor in an old school place with a decidedly new school food feel.

9. Avenue Open Kitchen

Avenue Open Kitchen is a no-frills greasy spoonserving up diner classics since the 1950s — bacon and eggs, peameal bacon sandwiches, Reubens and Montreal smoked meat — all cooked on a sizzling flat top. The retro vibes are still intact with low stools, booths and a breakfast bar that feels like a time capsule. Sandwiches come with pickles on the side and zero pretence — just good food that’s stood the test of time.

10. Skyline Restaurant