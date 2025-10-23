Blue Jays fans, here’s what to eat at the Rogers Centre during the World Series

For the first time in over three decades, the Toronto Blue Jays are back in the World Series, and Rogers Centre is ready to feed the entire bandwagon with everything from loaded hot dogs to Oreo-flavoured mini pancakes. So, if you’ve scored tickets (lucky you), here’s a guide for eating your way through the ballpark. Bonus: Check out the MLB’s Food Finder for the exact concession locations.

At Friday’s game, you’ll definitely want to munch on some fries. Fry Days with McCain is back for City Connect Fridays, with a new loaded-fries recipe for every Friday home game. You’ll even be able to take home a souvenir as the fries are served in a reusable Blue Jays vessel and themed to different Toronto neighbourhoods!

If you prefer your fries on the sweeter side, then try cotton candy fries. Yup, it’s exactly what it sounds like: salty fries topped with a cloud of cotton candy! For more stunt-worthy snacks, head to TD Park Social to indulge in mini pancakes, available in Oreo and blueberry flavours, as well as Crush and Dr. Pepper Floats.

For a one-hand food + drink combo, try the Grub Tub! It stacks a snack on top of your drink so, you know, you can still try for a foul ball. Grub Tub offerings include Janes chicken tenders with fries or brisket sliders with kettle chips.

As it’s a Jays game, one of your main food staples should be a footlong hot dog. Specialty dogs are a whole thing this season: Both the Mojo Hot Dog (think mojo pork, cilantro crema and pineapple pico) and the Crunchy Pickle Hot Dog (pretzel pieces, ballpark mustard and shoestring pickles) are available at Schneider’s Porch and TD Park Social. The fan-fave Hot Maple & Bacon Hot Dog is also back this year at The Stop, WestJet Flight Deck and TD Park Social.

Korean rice dogs have returned this season at Chungchun (Section 110). Try the Gamsung (potato), mozzarella and chicken dogs.

If you’re looking for an actual meal, aim for skewers, baos and bowls! The Plakata Skewer (chicken with sazon, ancho chipotle aioli and pico de gallo) and Jerk Chicken Skewer (with pineapple pico) are available on the Corona Rooftop Patio. The Stop offers mix-and-match bao or rice bowls with crispy pork belly, lemongrass chicken, soy-marinated beef and smoked tempeh.

For wings, dumplings, and burgers, head to the concession stands and munch on Korean fried chicken wings (available in sweet and spicy or soy garlic sauce), chicken gyozas, Smash Hit Burgers (as well as their vegan counterparts) and crispy chicken mash bowls.

For the classics: Mary Brown’s Chicken (sections 140 and 511) is back this season with the Big Mary and tenders-and-taters. Pizza Nova is the exclusive stadium slice (you’ll spot multiple kiosks around the stadium) and Planters Peanuts is the Jays’ official peanut partner for 2025, so you’ll see them stocked at all concessions!

Complement your meal with the ultimate dessert: a giant ice-cream sundae laden with sprinkles in a reusable souvenir helmet!

Of course, you’ll have to wash down all that food with a few drinks. To keep your head in the game, there are some good non-alcoholic options, like the Low & Away Mocktail (a sweet take on a strawberry and dragon fruit lemonade), sparkling water (including flavours like Clearly Sparkling and Mountain Black Cherry), Atypique ready-to-drink mocktails (try two classic options: Sangria and Mojito) and Corona Sunbrew 0.0% available on the Corona Rooftop Patio.

Cocktails include Touch Em’ All Joe (Aperol spritz riff), Mango Spritz, Black & Blue Margarita (exclusive to The Catch Bar), Big Leagues Stone Fruit Bourbon and OK Blue Jays Rum Punch.

New on the field level is Club 328! This is a premium, members-only hangout with a BBQ-driven menu (think maple-glazed smoked pork ribs with cornbread and slaw, smoked brisket and Ontario chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausages and giant pretzels. This is an Insta flex, whether you’re going with a membership or an invite.

If you’re in a rush to get back to your seat, check out the Tap N’ Go automated market across from section 104. Just tap on entry, grab what you want and get auto-charged on exit (perfect to head to between innings).

The Blue Jays will play the Dodgers in the World Series home opener this Friday, Oct 24, at 8 pm. Click here for everything you need to know before the game.