After 13 years, Indie Alehouse is closing its doors in the Junction

Indie Alehouse says its iconic brewpub in the Junction will pour its last pint this month. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the team said the decision to close follows an inability to reach a new lease term.

“Sad news to share – the Indie Alehouse Brewpub at 2876 Dundas st West will be closing our doors on October 11th. It’s been 13 yrs, and w’ere sad to go, but have been unable to come to a new lease term with our LL and have decided its best we find another home,” the post states, adding that its Eataly location (Bay and Bloor) will continue operating, so patrons can visit there. ⁠

⁠

“We will have some better news to share soon, but for now we hope to see you one last time at the brewpub before Oct 11th. Thank you for all your support these 13 yrs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Craft Brewery + Brewpub + Bottle Shop (@indiealehouse)

Indie Alehouse launched in October 2012 and helped kick-start the Junction’s modern craft-beer era with a 4,000-square-foot space that combined on-site brewing with a 140-seat pub (a little over a decade earlier, alcohol sales were prohibited in the Junction; no alcohol was allowed to be sold until 2000).

As one of the first complete brewing operations in the area, Indie Alehouse’s approval process was pretty drawn-out (and it didn’t help that the space was vacant for years). Since opening, the team has offered a heavily rotated selection of bold-flavoured, super-hoppy beers that are hard to find elsewhere in the province, including rare Belgian Lambics, Canadian/US craft beers and Indie’s own cellared bottles, everything from 11 per cent Cockpuncher Imperial IPA to seasonal releases like Pumpkin Abbey (featuring Belgian yeast), Zombie Apocalypse Imperial Stout and Belgian raspberry sours.

The company’s Eataly partnership (Birroteca by Indie Alehouse at the Manulife Centre, concourse level) remains open, so after the Junction closure, fans can head there for Eataly-exclusive beers, rotating flavours inspired by seasonal ingredients and collaborations with Ontario brewers.