The top 10 Toronto winter walks for scenic views

Winter might be freezing in Toronto, and sometimes it feels like there’s nothing better to do than to sit at home and admire the snow from afar. But even with the dropping temperatures outside, Toronto is full of hidden winter nature escapes to walk through. We’ve rounded up the best places to go on a walk in the city this season, whether around nearby neighbourhoods or wintery pathways.

Humber Bay Park is the ultimate place to view the city’s skyline, one that becomes crisp and clear in the wintertime. Enjoy walks by the shoreline while taking in the snow-dusted trees along the water. 2225 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

A magical walk through winter wonderland means a visit to High Park. This Toronto attraction isn’t only meant to be enjoyed in the summer months. Find a beautiful and snowy escape by walking in the park’s trails and admiring the frozen ponds and wildlife. 1873 Bloor St. W.

The coziest of winter walks, Roncesvalles Village offers up storefronts that look like they’re straight out of a Hallmark Christmas film. Walk along the main road to experience this historic neighborhood in all its winter glory. 181–347 Roncesvalles Ave.

Riverdale

A residential haven, the streets off Broadview Avenue in Riverdale offer a different kind of charm. Walk by the snow-clad Victorian homes and get a real sense of what the perfect winter walk might be.

Take a walk along the Toronto Harbourfront, across tons of paths that take you right by the water. There’s nowhere else in the city that beats those lake views, even in the middle of the snowy season. Start near 2001 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

There’s nothing like the beauty of the Lower Don Parklands’ winding river strolls. It’s a natural, peaceful setting that allows you to enjoy all winter has to offer away from the bustle of downtown. 44 Beechwood Dr.

Beltline Trail

This trail boasts the best areas to bike, hike and birdwatch, but in the winter it takes on a whole new meaning. Come by the Beltline Trail to experience a different side of natural beauty. It’s a quiet, wintery hideaway to get lost in your thoughts and the serenity of its winding pathways. Start at Merton Street and Al Green Lane

The Beaches boardwalk

Who said the beach is only good for warm weather? Take a walk along the boardwalk that stretches along Woodbine Beach for a striking, icy stroll. You’ll find scenic views you’ll want to take in all winter long, until it’s time to sunbathe again. Start near 77 Kew Beach Ave.

Right around Parliament and Wellesley, Cabbagetown’s streets are full of frosty, quiet streets. Lined with snow-covered front yards and rooftops, this neighbourhood is the best place to stroll up and down the sidewalk this winter.

This wooded getaway of the Don River Valley is a wintery forest retreat. Visit if you want to find tall, mystical trees covered in frost and ice. Although close to the city, you’ll find this is the place to take a meditative walk in the snow. 27 Redway Rd.