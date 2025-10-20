Have you seen Bruce? Toronto shop’s beloved Bruce Willis autograph goes missing

A small home goods shop on Roncesvalles is asking the public for help after a framed Bruce Willis autograph was stolen from its display shelves.

On Saturday, Baa Baazaar (73 Roncesvalles Ave.) posted on Instagram that the black-and-white photo, dubbed the “Bruce”, has watched over their space for three years and holds great sentimental value for co-founder Nicole Elsasser, who received it roughly two decades ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baa Baazaar (@baabaazaar)

“@nicoleelsasser got this autograph from Bruce Willis 2 decades ago and it is very important to her and all of us at BAA. He was like our weird black and white guardian angel, moving from location to location, always on the green shelf,” the post states.

“The autograph reads “To Nicole, Peace. – Bruce Willis”. And we need Bruce Willis Peace now more than ever!!!!!! If you know what happened to him please dm us or even bring him back and we won’t be mad!! Please share if you can. Thank you!”

The shop’s followers have promised to look out for the photo on secondary selling sites and are encouraging the culprit to come forward.

“I sat with Bruce on set + had him scribble out that message 25 years ago. We’re not getting another one. Return angel Bruce, pls. Peace,” one user wrote, while another said, “What a crime! shame shame. I’m in on the investigation!!!”

Baa Baazaar describes itself as a space of whimsies and comforts. When you walk in, expect vintage home goods, all types of books, bath and body products like cute little soaps and lotions, and odd gifts and knickknacks like Mary-Kate and Ashley trays, “Peanuts” bumper stickers and mushroom guy incense burners.

But none of these are a match for the Bruce. If you’ve seen the framed autograph (or know anything about its whereabouts), the shop appears to be hoping for a quiet return (or loud, as long as it’s returned)!

You can contact Baa Baazaar through their Instagram, @baabaazaar.