This Muskoka town with sparkling skating trails is actually best to visit in the winter

Muskoka is typically seen as a June-to-August vacation destination, but there’s one spot in cottage country that might make you want to head north when the weather is cold. Huntsville is nestled in the northern part of Muskoka, and during winter, the town flips from cottage country to a cinematic winter wonderland, filled with lights reflecting off the Muskoka River and cold-weather adventures (think forest ice skating trails, ski hills and day trips into Algonquin). It’s also a great spot for a quiet winter reset!

Huntsville is about a two-hour drive from Toronto (or you can skip the car: Ontario Northland offers bus service from Union Station).

Head downtown to River Mill Park and skate under the lights at the Cedar Canoe Books Ice Rink (it’s especially pretty at dusk). The setup is just steps from cafés and shops, and the rink is open daily, so it’s perfect for an easy pre-dinner loop or a low-key weekend afternoon with friends.

If you’re looking for a more scenic glide, Arrowhead Provincial Park is about a 10-minute drive from downtown and boasts a 1.3-kilometre skating trail through mature hardwood forest (it’s a sort of bucket-list item for many Ontarians!). Keep an eye out for “Fire & Ice Nights,” when the trail is lit up for a nighttime skate. If skating isn’t your thing, the park also boasts 28+ kilometres of classic ski trails, plus a multi-use trail available for skijoring, hiking, snowshoeing and fat biking.

Limberlost is another nearby private forest reserve (about a 20-minute drive from downtown Huntsville), with more than 70 kilometres of hiking, biking, skiing and snowshoeing trails open to the public at no charge.

If you prefer to take in your art outdoors, the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery is free, year-round and perfect for a bundled-up winter stroll! Explore a public exhibition of 100+ recreations of classic works by Group of Seven artists and Tom Thomson. The murals are painted on the exterior walls of local businesses throughout the area and can be viewed all year (it’s super magical after a fresh snowfall).

After you’ve worked up an appetite, warm up at one of Huntsville’s cozy cafés! Slice of Muskoka offers organic coffee alongside vegan and gluten-free baked goods, as well as home-style soups and other comfort-food staples (perfect after a cold walk). For dinner, grab a bite to eat at That Little Place By The Lights on Main Street. The family-owned restaurant specializes in home-cooked Italian pasta, lasagna, gnocchi, homemade gelato and pizza (so, comfort food that hits the spot after a day outdoors). For upscale European fare, head down the block to Tall Trees, then wrap up the night with a couple of beers at Canvas Brewing Co.

Before you leave, grab a souvenir at the Muskoka Museum and gift shop: it’s open year-round, and it carries a variety of handmade wares, toys, games, clothing, books and more!

If you’re still craving a winter weekend escape afterward, this Kawarthas gateway mixes beauty and charm, making it the perfect antidote to the winter blues. You can also take just a 30-minute drive over to Bracebridge for a special winter festival!