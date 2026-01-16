This Kawarthas gateway’s mix of beauty and charm is a perfect antidote for the winter blues

If you’re looking for a rare Ontario getaway that’s big enough for modern museums and galleries, yet still full of historic landmarks and natural scenery, then head to Peterborough (aka, the “the gateway to the Kawarthas”). The city is nestled along the Otonabee River and Little Lake, about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, and pairs waterfront wandering with serious culture! In fact, one of the coolest engineering sights in the country can be found here: the Peterborough Lift Lock.

Even if you’re not big on infrastructure, Lock 21 will win you over. It’s a National Historic Site that opened in 1904, and it’s famous for its 19.8-metre lift, making it the highest hydraulic lift lock in the world! Watching boats rise and lower in what feels like a giant water elevator is oddly mesmerizing, and an attraction that’s very unique to the region.

Although the Peterborough Lift Lock Visitor Centre is closed, you can still visit the iconic landmark itself outdoors! If you time your trip for the Trent-Severn navigation season (typically mid-May to mid-October), you can often watch boats glide into the chambers and rise above the waterway. During the winter, watch as skaters soar by on ice.

Next up, explore the city’s parks and pavilions. Peterborough offers over 100+ parks, with extensive trails that are just perfect for walking and cycling. Start around Little Lake for the most scenic shoreline views, before exploring Beavermead Park. It’s a great anchor point, with trails and plenty of space to roam about. If you want a longer route, the city’s trail network includes sections of the Trans Canada Trail and the Rotary Greenway Trail, which links key parts of town.

Make sure to stop by a museum (or two). The Canadian Canoe Museum is situated on the waterfront campus on Little Lake, and is home to the world’s largest collection of paddled watercraft! The Peterborough Museum & Archives is great for local history and a deeper look at the region’s stories and collections, while the historic Hutchison House Museum is all about heritage-home charm and seasonal programming. If you like popping into galleries while travelling, the Art Gallery of Peterborough is an easy way to add a cultural moment to your day (bonus: admission is free).

If you’ve been to the Toronto Zoo a million times, Peterborough’s Riverview Park & Zoo is a fun, smaller-scale stop! It’s open year-round and offers free admission (perfect for a family trip or if you just want a wholesome afternoon).

For lunch, explore the downtown core! Grab a panini at the Silver Bean Café: it’s basically a waterfront cottage in the city, as it’s set up right by the water. Cork & Bean is a good pick if you can’t decide between coffee, wine or craft beer.

Wind down your evening at St. Veronus Café and Tap Room. It’s an old-world-style tavern that serves Belgian comfort food, with wheat beers on tap! Head to Publican House for handcrafted brews and pub grub, or Amandala’s for a more intimate, upscale vibe.

After visiting Peterborough, consider extending the trip with a slow drive through the Kawarthas. This tiny Kawartha Lakes town is a magical winter escape (and you might never want to leave).