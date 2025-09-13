7 drive-in theatres near Toronto you’ll want to visit before the end of summer

If you’re looking for a cute date-night experience before the cold weather arrives, head to a local drive-in theatre! Watching a flick under a giant screen with the hum of a car radio offers a good mix of nostalgia and novelty. Bonus, you’ll get a sense of privacy and won’t have to deal with long lineups or over-priced concessions! Families love them too: babies can nap in the back seat and kids can talk without annoying the entire theatre (just their parents).
Here’s the perfect lineup of drive-in experiences worth checking out near Toronto.
Stardust Drive-In, Newmarket
This theatre still boasts a classic 1952 vibe, and its three giant screens will delight everyone from retro lovers to families. Readers Digest previously named it one of Canada’s hottest drive-ins, as it’s linked to comedic legends like John Candy and even Jim Carrey, who reportedly snuck in screenings during its early days! Just a 1-hour drive from Toronto. Open 5 days (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tues, Thurs). Box office opens at 7:00 pm. 893 Mount Albert Road, Sharon, ON.
5 Drive-In, Oakville
The 5 has been a staple in the GTA and a hidden gem in Oakville since 1964! The giant, themed screens play everything from drama to comedy and action flicks. Take advantage of the double-feature nights and reasonably priced in-car food delivery. Reddit users have said that it’s one of their “favourite places to go in the summer!” 2332 Ninth Line, Oakville, ON.
Starlite Drive-In, Hamilton
This multi-screen heritage theatre is open five nights a week. It’s known for its delicious snack combos and hot foods, everything from pickles on a stick to pulled-pork sandwiches (bonus: the theatre has an express window for popcorn and ice cream!) With wallet-friendly ticket prices, it’s a great place for couples, families and larger groups. 59 Green Mountain Rd E, Stoney Creek, ON.
Muskoka Drive-In
This cash-only drive-in is a bit of a drive from downtown Toronto (about 2 hours) but boasts two large screens featuring the latest blockbuster hits. It’s also the only theatre in Canada with a cement screen that sits on top of a giant rock, forming part of one of the screens! Families will be happy to know that there’s a playground (perfect for children) and a grill with burgers and other delicious eats. Bonus: You can even bring your pets (as long as they’re on a leash and controlled at all times). 1001 Theatre Rd, Gravenhurst, ON.
Skyway Drive-In, Thorold
This retro-themed drive-in boasts four giant screens, playing everything from new releases to hard-to-find Indie flicks. Movies with open captions are available on one of the screens on Wednesdays throughout the summer! Just under a 2-hour drive from Toronto. 1956 RR 20, Fonthill, ON.
Mustang Drive‑In Theatre, Guelph
This is one of the most perfect spots to enjoy blockbuster movies under the stars, especially if you have a carload of people (look out for group discounts!) It’s cash-only and outside food isn’t allowed, but concession stands sell delicious hot foods, classic kettle corn, ice cream and tons of candy. Open weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). About a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto. 5012 Jones Baseline, Guelph, ON.
Sunset Barrie Drive-in Theatre
What better way to enjoy a flick than while surrounded by the scenic views of Lake Simcoe? Expect a more extensive food menu beyond typical drive-in fare, like chili cheese dogs, pulled‑pork sandwiches and fried pickles. There’s even a playground for kids! Open four days a week, Friday-Sunday and Thursday. Box office opens at 7:00 pm. 134 Line 4 S, Barrie, ON.