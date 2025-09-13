7 drive-in theatres near Toronto you’ll want to visit before the end of summer

If you’re looking for a cute date-night experience before the cold weather arrives, head to a local drive-in theatre! Watching a flick under a giant screen with the hum of a car radio offers a good mix of nostalgia and novelty. Bonus, you’ll get a sense of privacy and won’t have to deal with long lineups or over-priced concessions! Families love them too: babies can nap in the back seat and kids can talk without annoying the entire theatre (just their parents).

Here’s the perfect lineup of drive-in experiences worth checking out near Toronto.

This theatre still boasts a classic 1952 vibe, and its three giant screens will delight everyone from retro lovers to families. Readers Digest previously named it one of Canada’s hottest drive-ins, as it’s linked to comedic legends like John Candy and even Jim Carrey, who reportedly snuck in screenings during its early days! Just a 1-hour drive from Toronto. Open 5 days (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tues, Thurs). Box office opens at 7:00 pm. 893 Mount Albert Road, Sharon, ON.

The 5 has been a staple in the GTA and a hidden gem in Oakville since 1964! The giant, themed screens play everything from drama to comedy and action flicks. Take advantage of the double-feature nights and reasonably priced in-car food delivery. Reddit users have said that it’s one of their “favourite places to go in the summer!” 2332 Ninth Line, Oakville, ON.

This multi-screen heritage theatre is open five nights a week. It’s known for its delicious snack combos and hot foods, everything from pickles on a stick to pulled-pork sandwiches (bonus: the theatre has an express window for popcorn and ice cream!) With wallet-friendly ticket prices, it’s a great place for couples, families and larger groups. 59 Green Mountain Rd E, Stoney Creek, ON.

This cash-only drive-in is a bit of a drive from downtown Toronto (about 2 hours) but boasts two large screens featuring the latest blockbuster hits. It’s also the only theatre in Canada with a cement screen that sits on top of a giant rock, forming part of one of the screens! Families will be happy to know that there’s a playground (perfect for children) and a grill with burgers and other delicious eats. Bonus: You can even bring your pets (as long as they’re on a leash and controlled at all times). 1001 Theatre Rd, Gravenhurst, ON.

This retro-themed drive-in boasts four giant screens, playing everything from new releases to hard-to-find Indie flicks. Movies with open captions are available on one of the screens on Wednesdays throughout the summer! Just under a 2-hour drive from Toronto. 1956 RR 20, Fonthill, ON.

This is one of the most perfect spots to enjoy blockbuster movies under the stars, especially if you have a carload of people (look out for group discounts!) It’s cash-only and outside food isn’t allowed, but concession stands sell delicious hot foods, classic kettle corn, ice cream and tons of candy. Open weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). About a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto. 5012 Jones Baseline, Guelph, ON.

What better way to enjoy a flick than while surrounded by the scenic views of Lake Simcoe? Expect a more extensive food menu beyond typical drive-in fare, like chili cheese dogs, pulled‑pork sandwiches and fried pickles. There’s even a playground for kids! Open four days a week, Friday-Sunday and Thursday. Box office opens at 7:00 pm. 134 Line 4 S, Barrie, ON.