12 new shops and stores opening in Toronto this month that you have to visit

There are plenty of changes coming to the city! From Bayview to Queen West, find out what new restaurants, shops and studios are opening in your neighbourhood this season.

Tobbi, a first-of-its-kind blind box cafe in Toronto, recently opened its doors at 678 Bloor St. W. Referring to a concept that originated in Japan, where “lucky bags” are filled with mystery toys, Tobbi offers a basement full of of blind boxes featuring a surprise collectible toy — alongside delicious drinks and treats, of course. From Labubus to Peach Riots to Skullpandas, prepare to leave with a cute new toy and some pastries to go.

JD Barbers is bringing its expertise to Eglinton Way. The Queen West precision cuts spot has a new midtown location at 424 Eglinton Ave. W., where customers are already complimenting their detail-oriented barbers who clearly are doing what they love.

The Blowology Method has opened at 270 Eglinton Ave. W., and it’s focused on all things hair and wellness. The head spa and blow-dry bar offers lymphatic facials, scalp massages, a defrizzing nanoplastia treatment, extensions and a classic blowout.

DANI, a charity dedicated to supporting neurodivergent adults, just opened its first brick-and-mortar gift store. Honouring the senior volunteers who made the idea possible, the store features hostess and holiday gifts, housewarming presents and original artwork created by the neurodivergent adults served by the charity. Visit the gift shop at 401 Magnetic Drive, Unit 25.

Sam’s Ristorante has already made its mark in Vaughan despite opening just a few months ago. An upscale dining experience with a menu approved by even the most critical Italian food lovers, its highlights include black truffle ravioli; the meaty, European Spigola fish; and braised beef short rib. Taste it for yourself at 200 Marycroft Ave.

Blondies Pizza has been delighting Torontonians across the city, and now pizza lovers on Dupont can get a taste. With a new, signature pink location at 16 Dupont St., you can enjoy its thick crust pizzas with inventive names.

Ellie Mae, a luxury lifestyle brand worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, quietly closed its doors at 1096 Yonge St. a few months ago. Now, we finally know what’s taking its place — Roots is returning back to its roots.The Canadian classic opened its first store just a few doors down in Rosedale in 1973.

Left on Friday has officially opened their permanent Toronto flagship. While swim season may be over, the Vancouver brand also makes stylish and simple activewear, loungewear and resort wear — so you can start planning for your next vacation now. The new shop is now open at 884 Queen St. W.

Vozara Food Factory is new to the Bayview neighbourhood, and the Persian restaurant is offering every kebab, skewer and stew of your dreams. Choose from marinated tenderloin veal, grilled minced meat or the gheimeh bademjan, a stew of yellow split peas, beef and fried eggplants. You can visit the new spot at 858 Eglinton Ave. E.

Supernatural, a fascinating new wellness lounge, has fittingly opened in Yorkville. A “personal optimization space” founded by Toronto-based health performance expert John Kozman, the hybrid spa-gym-clinic offers unique treatments like full-body cryotherapy, lymphatic drainage, red light therapy, metabolic and biomarker testing and Canada’s only group Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber (which the clinic says support cellular regeneration and brain optimization). Get a wellness makeover at 55 Avenue Rd.

Simons has opened its doors in Yorkdale, offering a new kind of Canadian department store experience for shoppers who are missing cornerstones like Hudson’s Bay (which shut down this year) and Nordstrom (which exited Canada in 2023). The Quebec retailer spans 118,000 square feet and offers everything from clothes to home decor to digital installations at the 3401 Dufferin St. space.

Läderach is set to open its first standalone Canadian store on Bloor Street this year. The Swiss chocolatier is taking over a space that was originally set to be occupied by Parisian luxury fashion brand Anne Fontaine. Known for their premium, gourmet chocolates, shoppers will be able to enjoy chocolate slabs, truffles, pralines and more when the shop opens at 110 Bloor St. W.