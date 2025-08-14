How They Met: The Amazing Race Canada’s host on his gold medal match

You’ve probably seen Jon Montgomery on your screen in the country’s most picturesque adventure destinations as he supports teams of hopeful Canadians through unexpected physical and mental challenges, all hoping to cross the finish line first and win the grand prize. But before he was the host of The Amazing Race Canada (season 11 is currently airing on CTV), Montgomery was an Olympic skeleton racer, winning a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games (and subsequently making headlines when he chugged a pitcher of beer handed to him by a fan in celebration). His wife, Darla Deschamps Montgomery, has a history in the thrill-seeking sliding sport too, earning her first World Cup medal as a rookie in 2011. Here, the reality competition series host shares how the pair went from training together to a life together.

How they met

Darla (a.k.a. Dish) and I met in the start house of the Calgary skeleton and bobsleigh track at the top of Canada Olympic Park in 2004. She went away to travel and when she came back in the summer of ’06, I made my move!

The first date

Our first date was an oyster/wine bar on 8th Avenue in Calgary called OPUS on 8th. We ate oysters, we laughed a lot and knew we wanted to spend more time together. We also named our first cat Opus a couple years after that first date.

The relationship

We both competed in skeleton at the time so I think our dating experience was a bit different than most. We trained together and travelled parts of the world together, competing in a sport we loved, supporting each other through all the challenges that high-performance sport takes you. Some of the most memorable moments in those early years was overlooking the Austrian Alps and experiencing the beautiful landscapes that Europe has to offer. It was like The Bachelor TV show without all the drama.

The proposal

I proposed after the 2010 Olympics while we were on vacation in the Bahamas. Our birthdays are May 5 and 6, so I proposed at midnight on May 5 in a hammock under the stars.

The wedding and honeymoon

We got married in Winfield, B.C. at a winery — right between Vernon and Kelowna. After the wedding, we spent a few great nights at Sparkling Hill in Vernon.

The kids (and pets)

We have two kids, two dogs, two fish, and recently acquired two rabbits.

Shared hobbies and interests

Our interests are very aligned and we both share a passion for health and wellness and love being outside on adventures. Dish is my best mate, soulmate, and if she learns to sail, like she’s threatening, I’ll be her first mate. But I’m not taking the lead on that one — I’m more of a solid-land-fella.

The secret to success

Supporting each other and communication — coupled with equal parts fun and laughter.

Balancing careers and a relationship

We don’t. Sometimes it’s busy and sometimes it’s slower. But we’re lucky to be able to be purposeful about life during its ebbs and flows, and regardless of the load, trying to find the moments to be grateful for whatever is going on; it’s a good trick to bring perspective.

The future together

Being grey…and ripped like a “mofo”…smiling with Dish watching our kids, along with their people, doing something they love!