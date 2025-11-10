Hilary Duff is making a musical comeback, and she’s bringing it to Toronto this winter

Hilary Duff is officially stepping back onto the stage, and Toronto gets one of just four dates on her intimate “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” run! On Monday, the former teen pop idol took to Instagram to announce her upcoming mini-tour, posting that she’s “hitting the road for some very special shows,” including London, Toronto, Brooklyn and L.A.

“Dust off your dancing shoes,” she wrote, adding that she’s “so ready (and okay, a tiny bit nervous).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

The comeback announcement follows the release of Duff’s first new single in a decade, “Mature”.

“Mature” speaks to my mature self calling my not so mature self on the phone many years ago, and she’s letting her know we landed softly. This was a brief time with a lover that left me with so many questions… It felt like a good place to start. How are we feeling… Mature?” Duff wrote in an Instagram post last Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

Beyond the nostalgia factor, this is Duff’s first slate of live shows in over a decade. Looking at her Insta comments, Millennials (and offspring) are hoping it’s a genuine return to the pop spotlight rather than a one-off appearance!

“Omg!!! My 5 year old will definitely be joining!!! He loves you just as much as I do!!” one fan raved.

Toronto’s concert night is locked in for Sat, Jan 24, 2026, at History (1663 Queen St E). The doors open at 7:00 pm and the event starts at 8:30 pm. Best of all: Duff’s concert is an all-ages event! Fans can register now for presale tickets via Ticketmaster (registration closes Wed, Nov 12 at 6 pm; the presale starts Fri, Nov 14 at 10 am). General on-sale tickets are available Fri, Nov 14 at 3 pm.