5 Toronto film festivals other than TIFF for you to check out this fall

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is in full swing, featuring hundreds of the best films from around the globe, movie talks with the biggest names in the industry, as well as loads of the chicest places to eat near the festival venues. As awesome as TIFF is, there are other cinematic festivals held in and around the GTA that are worth checking out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CaribbeanTales International Film Festival (@caribbeantales)

This annual film festival features stories from filmmakers of Caribbean heritage who practice their art across the Caribbean Diaspora worldwide.

The CaribbeanTales International Film Festival (CTFF) returns to Toronto from Sept. 3–13, celebrating its 20th anniversary with 49 films from over 15 countries under the theme “Resilience in Motion.” The festival opens with Bankie Banx: King of the Dune, featuring reggae icon Bankie Banx, Jimmy Buffet, and Kevin Bacon, alongside Canadian premieres, special talkbacks, and virtual screenings that highlight the depth and diversity of Caribbean and diaspora storytelling. Downtown venues include The Hub at Dundas West Studio.

The 18th annual Toronto Palestine Film Festival (TPFF) runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3, with in-person screenings from Sept. 24–29 and online access through October 3. The festival opens with Once Upon a Time in Gaza, kicking off a program of premieres, discussions, and virtual events that highlight Palestinian stories and perspectives. Tickets: $15, $10 for students/seniors.

This festival is celebrating its 25th year! Screenings will take place from Oct. 21-26 at the Paradise Theatre (1006c Bloor St W). Movie-goers can expect films that present different perspectives about critical environmental issues, including natural, cultural, social, and political-economic environments, as well as the dynamic relationships between these factors. Tickets: $15+.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planet in Focus (@planetinfocus)

Toronto After Dark returns for its 18th edition from October 15–19, bringing five nights of the coolest horror, thriller, and sci-fi films to Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre. Known as one of the world’s top genre film festivals, it will showcase around 40 feature and short films, with filmmakers in attendance for Q&As, matinee and evening screenings, and more.

Founded by actress Tonya Williams in 2000, this festival showcases work by people of colour, including Black, Indigenous, Asian, and South Asian filmmakers. This year, the festival takes place from Oct. 16 to 19 and the Reelworld Summit takes place on Oct. 14 and 15.