Where to shop to dress like your favourite ‘White Lotus’ character in Toronto

The White Lotus finale is finally out (don’t worry, no spoilers here) and the internet is abuzz with chatter over the third season of this now iconic part-comedy, part-murder mystery, part-aspirational travel series. While the conversation has inevitably circled around the finale’s grand reveal, there’s also been plenty of talk about the fashion on the show, which was sort of its own character in this and past seasons.

Fashion has long played a starring role in TV, but recent years have seen popular shows spark trends of their own thanks to the careful styling and brand choices of costume designers. Take Succession, which almost single-handedly kickstarted the “quiet luxury” frenzy. By comparison, this iteration of The White Lotus could perhaps be described as the season of loud luxury — think logomania, bright, graphic prints, lots of bling and elaborate dressing even for something as simple as a casual breakfast the morning after a late and confusing night out. If you’re inspired by your favourite character’s outfits and plan on taking some resort wear style cues from the White Lotus gang come summer, we’ve found the best stores in Toronto to help you dress like this season’s most popular characters.

Shop at 100% Silk Shop to dress like Piper

Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook) is often spotted in vintage-inspired, boho-meets-preppy dresses in natural fabrics and shades during her time at The White Lotus. If you’re a fan of the effortless-but-polished vibe that Piper likely tries very hard to curate, you can achieve the same effect with half the effort at 100% Silk Shop. The Junction boutique features an enviable collection of flowy, flowery pieces and some real statement items (much like Piper’s talked-about paisley linen Zimmermann dress) — including some pieces from a frequent brand in Piper’s wardrobe, Ciao Lucia.

Shop at Lost & Found to dress like Lochlan

Youngest son of the contentious Ratliff family Lochlan (Sam Nivola) made headlines for a funky button down shirt he wears, featuring a blue flower and crocodile print. While some of his other looks lean a little more classic teenage boy with simple collared shirts and graphic tees, that shirt was a glimpse into what his style could be — namely, a departure from his older brother Saxon’s Southern frat boy influence. We think Lochlan would fit in nicely at Ossington’s Lost & Found; the menswear shop has plenty of fun button downs to match the vibe of the head-turning croc shirt, and plenty of really well-made elevated basics to round out a simple and classic wardrobe.

Shop at Snapdragon Designs to dress like Laurie, Kate and Jaclyn

While the trio of longtime friends, Laurie Duffy (Carrie Coon), Kate Bohr (Leslie Bibb) and Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan), don’t dress exactly the same, they do dress quite similarly — and that was deliberate. Creator Mike White has referred to the trio as “the blonde blob,” made to be interchangeable at first to the viewer and “mirrors” of each other. As we get to know each character throughout the show, their differences become more apparent, but style-wise, there are consistent similarities throughout. Experts in resort dressing, the friends are often sporting matching sets, gauzy dresses and extremely chic swimwear. Look no further than Mount Pleasant’s Snapdragon Designs for your blonde blob style inspiration: travel-ready dresses, woven bags and subtly beachy jewelry abound.

Shop at Absolutely Fabrics to dress like Chloe

Unarguably this season of The White Lotus‘ chicest dresser, former model Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) is always put together, always stunning and always very, very cool. No surprise, considering Jacquemus custom-designed the most jaw-dropping look she wears, a baby pink one-piece swimsuit and matching sheer wrap skirt, styled with an oh-so-elegant wide-brimmed raffia hat. We think Chloe would have quite the shopping spree if she stopped by Queen West boutique Absolutely Fabrics — the shop also curates some designer vintage items, which is right up Chloe’s alley considering her gorgeous 1993 Versace look. Since this shop runs on the pricier side, keep an eye out on the sale section to snag your dream piece for less.

Shop vintage to dress like Chelsea

Costume designer Alex Bovaird says she designed Chelsea’s (Aimee Lee Wood) wardrobe to be “relatable,” picking second-hand pieces and items that look like flea market finds to curate a lived-in and cool-girl collection. Often sporting more relaxed outfits that truly do fit in at a resort, unlike some of her fellow guests, her swimsuits are where she stands out — including an unforgettable coconut bra complete with a fringe skirt, apparently sourced from a Barcelona vintage store. For a Chelsea-approved wardrobe, a vintage market might do the trick, such as the always popular Hippie Market, likely returning to outdoor markets soon. For more beach-inspired wear, try Ossington’s On the Map, whose colourful and overflowing collection was specifically inspired by “clothes you wear on vacation” and also includes a section of crocheted items created by the owner herself.