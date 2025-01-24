10 essential local shops to visit on Queen West

We love supporting local in Toronto, and we’re lucky to have so many amazing independent shops in the city. The next time you’re on the city’s most fashionable street, Queen West, check out these 10 essential, and locally-owned, shops.

This quirky gift shop is packed with fun finds and curiosities; whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift for a friend or stocking up on candles or socks, you’ll find just what you need. The star of the show at Outer Layer is, of course, their stationery — tables and tables of cutesy, funny and incredibly artistic cards fill the shop. With many made by local artists and an extensive selection for every celebration, season and holiday, this may become your go-to spots for birthdays and parties.

Described as a “fashion collective,” Due West appears to fill two storefronts with its very cool selection of apparel and accessories. Known for its streetwear and sneaker options and a devotion to bringing in premium and designer brands, it gets even cooler — the shop also features a 5,000-square-foot gallery space to showcase their collections in a way that’s more art gallery than clothing store.

Constantly named one of the best vintage stores in the city (including by us), this mother-daughter-owned shop is what vintage dreams are made of. Well-organized and curated to feature only the best, coolest and most unique finds from every decade going all the way back to the 1880s, you could spend hours perusing these racks — and will undoubtedly leave with a vintage treasure in hand. We’re particularly impressed by Mama Loves You’s dress collection, which takes over the back left wall of the shop and is filled with true vintage frocks in impeccable condition.

A visit to Queen West isn’t complete without a stop into this second-hand shop. Often the first place a budding thrifter or student on a budget goes to spruce up their wardrobe, Black Market Vintage is known for its reasonable prices. If you’re visiting here, make sure to set enough time aside to really shop around — with racks and racks of denim, band tees and so much more, take your time sorting through each rack and you’re sure to find exactly what you’re looking for. There’s so much to choose from that they’ve even expanded into a second location, just across street and up the stairs, filled with even more great finds.

If the sunny yellow exterior of this popular record shop isn’t enough to draw you in, the absolutely unbeatable selection of vinyl inside will do it. Kops Records is Toronto’s oldest indie record store, and their Queen Street location is an absolute haven of 45s, new releases, rare vintage records and more. Said to host North America’s largest collection of Rare and Northern Soul 45s, don’t forget to check out the basement if you have an hour on hand to do some digging!

A shoe store for the adventurer, Get Outside is the place to go if you need a new pair of hiking shoes, the perfect comfortable summer sandal, a sturdy winter boot or a trendy shoe for strolling Queen Street. This shop is mostly known for its thorough collections of outdoorsy shoes, and any name-brand footwear you can think of — from Frye to Merrell to G.H. Bass — is likely to be in stock at this locally-owned store.

Blink and you’ll miss it — Space Vintage is located up a narrow staircase in the middle of the hustle and bustle of one of the busiest parts of Queen West. This semi-hidden location makes shopping here all the more fun; step through the doorway and you’ll feel like you’ve discovered the walk-in closet of your dreams. With an emphasis on event wear, shoppers in the know visit here first when they’re looking for a wedding guest dress or outfit for prom. This mother-daughter-owned establishment knows event dressing is a big deal, so they even offer free bookings for a fitting to help you find the dress of your dreams.

Arton Beads and Hi Beads

Side-by-side on Queen West are two small storefronts filled with a whole lot of bling. Frequented by commercial brands and jewelry companies, these two shops are filled from floor to ceiling with every possible tool, bead and accessory you would need for jewelry-making. Peruse the racks and build your own charm necklace from the beads and pendants here, or make your own dangly pair of earrings. The options are endless, if you set aside enough time to inspect every tiny and delightful charm and bead in these shops!

A shop that is for bags and bags only (OK, and some other accessories like laptop sleeves, wallets, hats and footwear), Te Koop offers a curated selection of bags for every occasion. Need a fanny pack for your Toronto hikes? Choose from Baggu, Bellroy, Fjallraven and more. Need a messenger bag that packs everything you need for a long commute to and from work? Check out options from Filson, Herschel and more. You can even grab a lunch bag or swan-shaped purse from here, or luggage for your next vacation.

You have to stop inside ODTO if only to marvel at the walls inside — sneakers are organised to perfection on clear shelves, the floor beneath you is made of glass cases filled with accessories, and KAWS toys line the walls. Known for their collections of designer and trending footwear, apparel and collectibles, if you’ve been looking for a hard-to-find, rare sneaker, you’ll likely find it here.

