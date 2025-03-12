The best under-the-radar menswear stores in Toronto

Shop Canadian — and Japanese, and Italian, and basically anything but American — at these underrated Toronto mens fashion spots to up your style game this season.

Since opening its doors in 2015 in the Bloorcourt neighbourhood, Muddy George has cemented its mens fashion reputation for timeless garments. Specialising in “made in” brands, it carries a unified curation of pieces from global fashion spots that range from Italy and Portugal to the heart of Japan. In the same place, you’re able to shop trendy wristwear that’ll last you decades from Tokyo brand Casio to trendy, more technical designs from the likes of Italian sportswear company C.P. Company and Japan-based Goldwin.

Lost & Found is one of the city’s best stockists of premium menswear. Their boutique carries a plethora of labels, with their brand list looking like your monthly transaction history. They cater more towards those who have built a personal uniform revolving around minimal lines and durability. Brands like Tokyo’s Auralee and Beams and Toronto’s own Rosa Rugosa stand out on the racks.

Sydney’s has been an institution for Toronto fashion since 2005, known for their bespoke suiting department. What’s often overlooked is how vast and thoroughly thought out Sydney’s ready to wear selection is. Carrying clothing for the modern man, pieces range from outdoorsy and rugged to metropolitan, with an emphasis on a terrific sweater selection. For any fans of The Bear out there, the shop will be carrying German brand Merz B. Schwanen soon, notorious for creating that perfect white T-shirt Carmy is seen wearing.

At Gerhard Supply, everything screams Toronto. Gerhard develops and sells its own brand, which starts and finishes in Canada, sold among household names such as Arc’teryx, Reigning Champ and Naked & Famous. Shop outerwear staples, from fully waterproof coats to militant mid layers, fit for the highs and lows of Toronto weather. Their footwear department is strong, giving you a one-stop shop for trail hikes, motorcycle rides and city walking.

Uncle Otis is where you go for clothing tailored to any occasion. They sell pieces for your 9-5, and 5-9, whether you’re a hiker or an amateur photographer. Uncle Otis carries small-scale Nottingham-based brand Universal Works, as well as Scandinavian brandNorse Projects known for its all-season apparel, such as enviably comfortable twill pants..

From the outside, I Miss You Man is a hole-in-the0wall men’s fashion store. But once you step inside, you’ll see it’s a haven of luxury designer resale for those who love to sift through racks. A staple for consignment lovers (we saw British actor Archie Madekwe looking at jackets over the holidays), the shop’s brand list is extensive, carrying ready to wear and runway pieces from the likes of Tom Ford, Vivienne Westwood, Kapital and more. It’s the sort of place that you enter with no goal in mind, and end up leaving with a piece that tells a story.