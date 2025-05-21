The top 25 things to see and do in Toronto

Whether you’re just visiting for the summer or you’ve lived in Toronto your entire life and want to explore the city’s iconic sites, these 25 best attractions are sure to inspire you. From dreamy green spaces and trendy nooks to foodie havens, museums and more, there’s plenty to see and do, no matter your interest. So go ahead — get out there and start uncovering everything that this big, glorious city has to offer.

Whether you’re fascinated by human history, dinosaurs, or gems and minerals, The ROM has something for everyone. Stop by and say hello to the resident mummy, wander the Bat Cave, or explore the rotating special exhibits. On select nights, visit the museum after dark, where a 19+ crowd can enjoy drinks, history and music.

Explore a fabulous collection of classic and contemporary masterpieces at the AGO, ranging from Canadiana to international. Marvel at the works of the Group of Seven, Morrisseau, Rubens and more, and find creative inspiration around every corner.

Head to St. Lawrence Market in Toronto’s Old Town and explore one of the finest indoor markets in the entire world. From the perfect charcuterie items to fresh seafood, baked goods and more, the food hall is a foodie paradise. On Saturdays, visit the enormous farmer’s market or search for treasure at the vintage market on Sundays.

Kensington Market is a vibrant cultural hub known for eclectic shops, vintage finds and exciting dining and grocery options. With a fascinating history deeply rooted in Toronto’s heart, this vibrant neighbourhood was designated a National Historic Site in 2006. Spend a day strolling through here and grab a slice of pie from an iconic shop, stop into a vintage store or two or do some shopping at the Kensington Flea.

Explore more than 1,200 works of Muslim art and historical artifacts at the Aga Khan Museum. Ranging from the Persian and Ottoman Empires to the Silk Road and beyond, you’ll be amazed at the expansive collection of ancient ceramics, manuscripts and more.

Once a storied prohibition-era liquor hub, The Distillery District’s old-world ambiance and cobbled streets are a delightful throwback and a must-visit Toronto attraction. Stop by for excellent dining options and exciting year-round arts and culture events, or make your way around on one of several top-notch tours.

At Pioneer Village, uncover what everyday life was like in 19th-century Ontario. From exploring the interiors of dozens of well-preserved houses to learning about Victorian trades work, farming and more, this living history museum offers a fascinating peek into the past — and so many fun and unexpected themed events.

Ascend 553.33 metres above the city and gain a bird’s-eye view of the entire GTA (and on a clear day, New York state). From the exhilarating glass floor to the main observation deck and daredevil EdgeWalk, the tallest tower in North America isn’t for the faint of heart. For a special treat, visit the 360 Restaurant to dine with a view.

Whether you’re here for a concert or a Blue Jays game, Toronto’s beloved stadium is a landmark on the city skyline. Grab a hot dog, catch a game in the 500-levels and, if the weather’s good, gaze up in delight as the dome cracks open to reveal the sky.

Grab an ice cream and stroll the boardwalk past the Leuty Lifeguard Station, enjoy a picnic under the shade of nearby trees, or spend the day sunbathing and swimming in the refreshing, blue-flag-approved waters — it’s a summer tradition.

Take the ferry or zip across on a water taxi to the Toronto Islands. A great spot for views of the city, swimming and outdoor fun, the car-free islands are also a great place for bike riding. Stroll the charming village on Ward’s Island, visit Centreville Amusement Park on Centre Island, or explore the haunted lighthouse on Hanlan’s Point.

From enjoying waterfront patio life to exploring its many arts and entertainment experiences, there’s always something going on at this Toronto attraction. Throughout summer, enjoy several lively themed events, including Luminato Festival and a night market, or visit the Sunday farmers market.

Once a brick manufacturing quarry, this forward-thinking conservation area offers walking trails, hiking paths and outdoor activities perfect for any nature enthusiast. Known for its interactive children’s garden, cafe and event spaces, the Brick Works is also well-loved for its many pop-up experiences and year-round farmers market.

From its marvelous fall colours to its springtime Sakura blossoms, High Park is always a pleasure. Walk the nature trails surrounding the storied Grenadier Pond, delight in its many curated gardens, or stroll through the small zoo. Throughout summer, you can also catch open-air productions of Shakespeare’s plays (this year is Romeo and Juliet).

A classic Victorian estate in the shadow of Casa Loma, Spadina House is a quieter alternative to its popular neighbour. Enjoy a free guided tour of the historic house and spend some time exploring the charming gardens.

One of just a handful of castles in North America, this classic fairytale estate stands high on a hill overlooking the city. Explore the castle’s exciting escape rooms, garden concerts and other special events, or spend the day uncovering the property’s 98 ornate turn-of-the-century rooms.

Whether you’re a hockey fan or a basketball enthusiast, nothing compares to watching the game live. But, if snagging tickets is out of reach, you’ll have just as much fun at Jurassic Park/Maple Leaf Square. Gather with friends, dress for the occasion and celebrate the big game with a boisterous crowd and some giant video screens. The atmosphere is phenomenal.

Marvel at centuries-old shoes, modern fashion statements and everything in between. Whether you’re captivated by Marilyn Monroe’s red stilettos or you can’t help but wonder what ice-age humans wore on their tootsies, this museum has it all.

Once a hidden gem tucked behind vibrant Queen Street West, Graffiti Alley is a now much-loved nook attracting countless visitors down its colourful corridor. From incredible murals to elaborate tags and more, every inch of space is covered in a layered tapestry of incredible street art. Come see for yourself.

Step into an underwater realm at Ripley’s Aquarium. Marvel at schools of fish swimming in unison, otherworldly jellyfish and a shy octopus (if you can spot him). Take a journey through the glass tunnel and pause in wonder as sharks and other marine life swim overhead.

From soft spring blooms to dazzling summer garden beds, the Toronto Botanical Garden is a pleasure to explore. Stroll pathways flanked by flowers, enjoy numerous themed gardens and find the perfect quiet nook to sit back and unwind on a sunny day.

Few experiences feel more Canadian than experiencing the Hockey Hall of Fame. Stand before the Stanley Cup, learn about hockey history and its greatest players, and snap a cool photo of yourself alongside the iconic bronze figures out front.

A charming and unexpected sight in the heart of the city, this working farm is home to several sheep, pigs, cows and mischievous chickens, among other residents. Stop by to greet the horses, stroll the woodland trails, and enjoy a morning of wholesome family time on the farm.

Toronto City Hall may look like a mid-century vision of a spaceship landing pad, but it’s a great spot to people-watch and get a feel for the city. Snap a photo with the famous Toronto sign, explore the hidden roof garden, or attend a lively event in Nathan Phillips Square.

At nearly 150 years old, the Canadian National Exhibition has been an end-of-summer tradition since 1879 — and it’s an essential attraction if you’re visiting Toronto at the end of August. Passing through the Princes’ Gates, head to the midway for some games and a spin, or visit the Horse Palace for some equestrian entertainment. Shop (and eat) ’til you drop, and lastly, don’t forget to line up for the Super Dogs.