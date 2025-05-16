The 10 best walking tours in Toronto

From its cultural tapestry and world-renowned gastronomy to its obscure history, Toronto is a pleasure to uncover by foot. With countless walking tours at your fingertips, there’s no reason not to explore this marvelous city with the knowledge and enthusiasm of an expert guide. Whether you crave exploring little-known epicurean delights, want the insights of a local historian, or love the idea of trailing on the coattails of an immersive storyteller, here are Toronto’s 10 best walking tours that are perfect for a day of discovery.

Get a dose of history beyond the walls of the ROM and join a walking tour. With free guided tours twice a week from May to October, all you need to do is show up at the starting point and search for the trademark umbrella. This year, the ROM will host walks through Yorkville, Queen’s Park, Riverdale and more.

Join one of several guided tours and nature walks that will open up a whole new side of this beloved greenspace. From uncovering the garden’s history to learning about plant species and green initiatives, there’s lots for green thumb enthusiasts to experience. To explore beyond the garden gate, join the annual neighbourhood garden tour to peek into some spectacular private gardens. Running since 1988, this year’s featured locale is Hogg’s Hollow.

There’s no denying that Toronto is a food lover’s paradise. Known as one of the most diverse and cosmopolitan cities in the world, you can find practically any cuisine on earth right here at your doorstep (how wonderful is that?). To uncover what makes this city an epicurean dream, join an award-winning Tasty Tour and explore local delights in places like Kensington Market and downtown Toronto.

Don’t let your fears stop you from exploring the fascinating world of Toronto’s storied cemeteries. As any historian (or nature lover) will tell you, these peaceful green spaces offer a fascinating glimpse into the local past — and there’s no better way to unearth it than with a knowledgeable local guide. Stop by the Necropolis or Mount Pleasant Cemetery for free, themed tours on select dates.

Toronto’s layered past may often be overlooked, but for those who seek to uncover its unique legacy, there are many under-told stories to be discovered. Join Heritage Toronto for one of several walking tours through places like Cabbagetown, the Village, and the Canary District and explore angles of Toronto, new and old, you may have never known.

From a fascinating hub of alcohol production and prohibition-era shenanigans to a derelict space popular for films to the present-day tourist attraction filled with boutiques and exceptional dining, the Distillery District has worn many faces over the years. Whether you’re into history, food or culture, the best way to uncover this unique part of town is on a guided walking (or segway) tour.

Get in touch with your sixth sense and join a Toronto ghost tour. Not only a fun way to spend an evening in October, these Haunted Walks are offered from spring until late fall. Explore what goes bump in the night at Black Creek Pioneer Village, learn about the spectres of the Distillery District, the ghouls of U of T and more. With captivating tales told through immersive storytelling, these twilight tours are certainly memorable.

Presented by the same creators as Haunted Walks, this delightfully offbeat tour gets you, well, off the beaten path and face-to-face with the quirky side of Toronto. Perfect for the curious at heart and those with a sense of humor, you’ll enjoy every minute uncovering the city’s hidden delights, strange stories and bizarre histories.

Rated as one of the best tours in Toronto, Bruce Bell’s guided exploration of St. Lawrence Market runs every day except Mondays. Join Bruce as he unfolds the very best of this world-class market — from its history to its hidden gems and, of course, culinary delights. To reserve your spot on this popular experience, be sure to pre-book online.

Whether you’re interested in exploring Toronto’s street art, its history or its food and culture, the Tour Guys have you covered. Looking for a combination of things? Why not try their beer and history tour and enjoy a pint with a side of yesteryear tales? Perfect for locals and visitors alike, join one of their professionally guided walking tours and experience Toronto like you never have before.