Kensington Market’s favourite pie shop is facing forced demolition

If you love pie (and honestly, who doesn’t?), chances are Kensington Market’s Wanda’s Pie in the Sky is already your go-to. A Kensington Market favourite known for its buttery crusts, seasonal fruit filling and that homemade feel, Wanda’s is the go-to spot for a comforting slice. But now, the bakery’s in a battle to save the addition that kept it afloat during the pandemic.

In 2020, when social distancing ruled the world, Wanda’s expanded with a south-side addition. Permits were on pause, but the bakery built in good faith, following city guidelines and banking on retroactive approvals once offices reopened. That approval never came. Now, after years of bureaucratic battles, the city wants the addition demolished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanda’s Pie In The Sky (@wandaspieinthesky)

Wanda Beaver baked her first pie at nine and turned that passion into one of Toronto’s most beloved bakeries. What started with an OCAD student delivering pies on the TTC has grown into a Kensington Market staple. Everything at Wanda’s Pie in the Sky is baked fresh daily, just steps from the counter. Their pumpkin pie leans into warm spices, thick crusts and intricate pastry designs. For Beaver, the bakery’s addition was a lifeline during lockdowns — without it, they might not have made it. Now, she’s fighting to keep it standing.

After navigating years of red tape, Wanda’s has launched a petition on Change.org to save the addition, which has already gathered over 951 signatures. Supporters, including some city councillors, are pushing back against what they see as bureaucracy undermining small businesses.

So, what makes Wanda’s pies stand out? We asked the pie-master herself: “They’re the real thing. The pastry’s made by hand, finished by hand. The pies are deep, just like your grandmother used to make, with lots of fresh filling.”

For now, it’s business as usual at Wanda’s Pie in the Sky—coffee’s brewing, monkey bread is flying off the shelves, and pies are reminding everyone just how delicious they are. But time’s running out. If you’ve ever had a slice from Wanda’s, now’s the time to show your support.