The 6 best spots for winter birdwatching and photography in and around Toronto

Ontario is brimming with natural habitats and urban environments that host a diverse array of bird species, making it the perfect region for birdwatching! While most may opt to bird-watch in warmer weather, winter birdwatching and photography have their rewards. For one, there’s a higher likelihood you’ll spot different bird species that might not be seen as much during warmer months. Plus, enchanting wintery landscapes can create the most magical photos! To help guide your exploration, here are some of the best places for winter birdwatching and scenic photography in and near Toronto.

The park on the Leslie Street Spit boasts 334 bird species and 55 breeding species, making it one of the best places in Toronto for spotting birds. The park is a stopover for migrating birds as they need to rest and refuel to continue their journey, but it also supports a thriving winter bird population, like snowy owls, northern shrikes, and various waterfowl. Snow-covered nesting boxes are scattered throughout the park for American kestrels, owls, and cavity-nesting waterfowl, creating picturesque winter scenes perfect for photography. If you’re lucky, you might spot a winter swan along the waterway! (1 Leslie St, Toronto)

This site is a biological treasure nestled in the headwaters area of the Grand River watershed. As it’s surrounded by wetlands, fields, and forests, it provides a natural habitat for a wide variety of birds, making it one of the best bird-watching spots in Ontario. During colder months, wildlife photographers might spot snow buntings blending into the wintery landscape, the rare purple finch, white-winged crossbills, common redpolls (they typically travel in busy flocks), the common raven, and even Merlins. Just over a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto. (034588 21 Side Rd, Grand Valley)

Humber Bay Park

Humber Bay Park East has lots of trees and shrubs, giving it a more enclosed feel, so it tends to attract smaller birds and songbirds as the area provides good shelter during the colder months. The west side of the park is more open, with larger expanses of naturalized areas and rugged shorelines, so there’s a good chance you’ll spot waterfowl, swans, or even raptors! You might even spot a hooded merganser — these small ducks with oblong (almost oversized) heads are attracted to the park’s aquatic habitats. Head to the park early in the morning or at the end of the workday — the broader vistas are good for photography as you can capture stunning winter sunrises and sunsets. (2225 Lakeshore Blvd W, Etobicoke)

This Etobicoke park, about 15 minutes from Humber Bay, is another top bird-watching spot in the city, especially if you want to spot snowy owls or other winter birds, like the yellow-rumped Warbler! The park’s varied landscapes also make it a picturesque spot for winter photography (3145 Lake Shore Blvd W, Etobicoke)

While this isn’t a place where you can naturally birdwatch in the wild, the Centre’s photography sessions remain one of its biggest draws — book a photo session to get up close and personal with various birds of prey, like owls, eagles, hawks, falcons, and even vultures! The CRC performs thousands of bird shows each year, so photographers will have a chance to capture the most perfect winter wildlife pics in a more controlled environment. The Conservancy is one of the largest captive breeding projects in the world, with over 200 captive-bred birds at the facility. They regularly breed over 15 different species each year, many of whom are endangered species. The Centre is also nestled in the charming Norfolk County, just 10 minutes south of Simcoe (about a 2-hour drive from Toronto). Go winter hiking on one of the County’s picturesque trails and you’ll likely spot many other bird species, like blue jays, red-tailed hawks, and cardinals. (2848 Front Rd, Simcoe)

The area includes a small lake, wetlands, tall-grass prairie, forests, and thickets, providing a habitat for a variety of winter birds, like waterfowl, woodpeckers, chickadees, and sparrows! In colder months, photographers have also captured pics of blue jays, the white-breasted nuthatch, and the dark-eyed junco. About a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, near Cambridge. (699, N Dumfries Twp Rd 5, Ayr)