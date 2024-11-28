These are the 10 best winter hiking trails in and near Toronto

Winter is the perfect time to go hiking! In addition to admiring breathtaking snow-covered landscapes, trekking through a serene winter environment can calm one’s soul (bonus: as there won’t be as many visitors compared to summer and fall seasons, it’s the perfect opportunity for a little solitude).

Thankfully there are quite a few parks and winter hiking trails in and near Toronto to explore:

Trek through a variety of landscapes and admire the view of freshly fallen snow on meadows, forests, wetlands, and farmland. Stroll past the frozen Rouge and Little Rouge rivers as you explore the area’s rich history. There are more than 14 trails at this site. For something more challenging, bundle up and opt for the Monarch Trail — this 7.6 km loop trail takes about 2 or 3 hours to complete without snow and will lead you through a mix of habitats, adjacent farm fields, and a restored stand of white pine. For something a bit easier, check out the Rouge Marsh Trail. This one-way, 500-metre trail will take about 15-20 minutes to walk, but you’ll see the most stunning views of the largest remaining wetland in the city. 25 Zoo Rd, Toronto.

The 6.4-km loop Black Trail will take about 1.5 hours to complete (perhaps slightly longer in the winter), but it’s a super popular route for cross-country skiing, hiking, and snowshoeing! It’s the perfect place for solitude as it’s quieter during the day. 16500 Regional Road 50, Caledon.

The park is mainly known for birdwatching (with more than 300 species) as well as its gorgeous natural landscapes, but it also provides the most gorgeous urban wilderness setting for winter hiking! Although the trails aren’t maintained in the winter, they’re perfect for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing with enough snowfall. If there’s not a ton of snow on the ground, you can still brave the rugged terrain with a good pair of winter boots. The park’s trail system spans about 18 kilometers, this includes multi-use trails for cyclers and joggers, as well as narrow nature trails specifically for hikers/nature watchers. 1 Leslie Street, Toronto.

This area is part of the Conservation Halton Parks family, providing everything from kid-friendly walks to challenging hikes with rugged terrain! There are six trails, with the 11.3-km Nassagaweya Gorge Trail being the most challenging. It takes just under 3 hours to complete without snow and will take you through ancient cedar trees and scenic views from cliffs. It’s also a popular spot to go snowshoeing in the winter! For something a bit easier, check out the Rattlesnake Vista Adventure Trail. The 1.8-km loop trail will take about 25 minutes to complete and is considered a safe beginner’s hike for families and those looking to enjoy the views of the GTA. No reservations are required, but they’re recommended. 7200 Appleby Line Milton.

This 10.1-km trail will take about 2 hours to complete. It follows the Humber River and features flat terrain, making it ideal to trek through even in the winter. Bonus: you’ll get gorgeous views of the frozen waterfalls and local wildlife! It’s a good trail to escape from city life, but hikers have found it quite busy at times, even during colder weather (so perhaps arrive early). 10 Catherine St, York.

Fantastic trails and not too crowded! This park is just over a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto and offers stunning views of the forested landscape and icy formations. Hikers will also find staircases between the towering rocks. Enjoy nine hiking trails, with the 4.8 km Walter Tovell Trail being the most challenging and the 600-metre Lookout Trail considered the easiest route. Skiing and snowshoeing are welcomed on hiking trails, although trails aren’t maintained or track-set, so use caution. 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne (near Orangeville).

Take a 10-minute drive north of Toronto and you’ll discover one of the best spots for hiking and bird watching in the GTA! Enjoy more than 16 kilometres of breathtaking hiking trails as you explore forests and meadows. Follow the boardwalk through the marsh and admire the freshly fallen snow from various lookout points. 9550 Pine Valley Drive, Woodbridge.

This 2.7-km trail will take just under an hour to complete, making it a popular route for hiking, snowshoeing, and walking. You’ll enjoy stunning views of the frozen river to the edge of Guelph Lake. Prepare to make some friends as the area can be pretty busy! 7743 Conservation Rd RR4, Guelph.

The forest spans over 2,600 hectares with 22 public tracts and over 150 kilometres of scenic trails! The trail network extends throughout nine cities and towns, so you can choose between paved urban trails or rugged forest paths while admiring the diverse landscape, wildlife, and vegetation. This forest provides a magical winter hiking experience whether you walk, hike, or snowshoe through the paths.​ For an easier path, check out the 1.5 km accessible Hall Tract (15681 McCowan Road, North of Aurora Road).

This 19.6-km trail traverses through multiple communities (Aurora, Newmarket, and East Gwillimbury), offering views of gorgeous snowy landscapes, parks, wetlands, and historic cultural sites, with links to other local trails! Try snowshoeing your way through the path for an immersive winter hiking experience! 72 Holland River Blvd, Holland Landing.

Of course, before you head out, make sure to bundle up and wear the appropriate winter clothing and boots. Make sure to check if reservations or day-use fees are required.