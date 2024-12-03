St. Lawrence Market is launching a free new outdoor winter festival this weekend

It seems Toronto can’t get enough of seasonal markets! Yet another new winter festival is launching for the first time this year, and this one is taking over St. Lawrence Market. The annual Winter Market, beginning this Thursday, Dec. 5 and running until Dec. 23, is making Toronto’s favourite public food market into a holiday destination.

The free outdoor market will feature unique artisanal goods, seasonal food and drinks, exciting entertainment and more. Visitors can do some holiday shopping from a selection of local vendors with countless handmade crafts, specialty products and gifts on display. A peek at the set-up for the event shows rows of chalet huts lining the surrounding streets of St. Lawrence Market, which will soon be covered in lights and filled with one-of-a-kind finds.

The market, open from Thursdays to Sundays throughout December, will be host to a packed entertainment lineup. Highlights include live opera performances, the “Biggest Little Drummer Boy” on stilts, a trio of Christmas carolers, a Juno award-winning Frank Sinatra tribute artist and the Alpine Merry Sheep Choir — featuring a shepherd and sheep dressed head to toe, complete with hooves.

For Torontonians looking to grab a photo with the big man himself, visitors can get a free photo with Santa Claus on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

The Winter Market will take over the pedestrianized Market Street from Front Street to The Esplanade, so the area will remain closed to vehicles through December.

If you can’t get enough of the holiday fun, step inside the big white tent at the back of the market for Sunday Variety Market ‘s holiday markets — happening Dec. 8, 15 and 22. The tent will be filled with vintage and secondhand vendors displaying their most festive finds for your gifting needs.

