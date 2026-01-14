Everyone in Toronto is wearing knitwear so here are 17 cozy options, from Fair Isle to cable

January is the perfect time to embrace hygge, the Norwegian concept that’s all about being cosy. Whether you’re hitting the slopes or curling up by the fire, Jeanne Beker has helped us source the best Nordic, cable and Fair Isle knits across the city for you — plus some fur-licious accessories for a few extra Scandi-style points.

A. Cable knit hybrid jacket

A puffer vest combined with cable knit turtleneck details? Yes, please. TNT, $628, 394 Eglinton Ave. W.

B. Shearling-lined cap

This trapper-inspired hat is the way to go if you hate toques but want your hat to actually keep you warm this winter. Mackage, $390, 220 Yonge St.

C. Long cable knit

“This is definitely the colour of the season, and it’s a real rich-looking sweater. So beautifully styled, what a nice design.” Hilary MacMillan, $125, hilarymacmillan.com

D. Faux fur-lined mittens

This wine-red colour pairs beautifully with faux fur cuffs — which promise to keep even the frostiest winds out of your mitts. Pajar, $89, ca.pajar.com

E. Fair Isle half-zip

“Alpine sweaters usually have a real retro vibe to them, but this one looks a little more modern and understated. I love that it’s a half-zip!” Relevé, $320, 1727 Bayview Ave.

F. Cable knit neck warmer

Give the purely functional neck warmer a stylish upgrade with this cable knit style in a beautiful, soft grey. Frock, $59, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

G. Mohair crewneck

“This looks like a fireball. It’s the statement Nordic sweater of the century. This is a totally forever piece, and the colors are fantastic.” TNT, SALE $525, 394 Eglinton Ave. W.

H. Nordic sleeveless turtleneck

Layered over a white long sleeve shirt or worn on its own, this sleeveless turtleneck would pair well with wide leg, wool trousers. Smythe, $575, 1116 Yonge St.

I. Faux fur headband

This white faux fur headband is the perfect combination of après ski and ice fishing style. Good Neighbour, $99, 1212 Yonge St.

J. Trapper hat

Give the trapper hat a very 2026 upgrade with this faux fur animal print fabrication. Good Neighbour, $145, 1212 Yonge St.

K. Vintage wool knit cardigan

Sometimes vintage knits just do it better, and this beautiful brown-toned cardigan is no exception. Proper Vintage, SALE $60, propervintagecanada.com

L. Cropped handknit sweater

“I love this little crop sweater; it’s really chic. What a beautiful colour combo, and you could pair this with high-rise slacks or jeans.” Smythe, $695, 1116 Yonge St.

M. Fair Isle socks

Go full Fair Isle this winter — all the way down to your toes — with these patterned socks. Gravitypope, $50, 1010 Queen St. W.

N. Fair Isle cardigan

“This is a really classic pattern, and for those who want an alternative to the pullover, this cardigan makes for a fun statement sweater.” Want, $199.95, 1788 Avenue Rd.

O. Faux fur balaclava

Rudsak, SALE $79.99, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

P. Norwegian knit

“What a subtle, gorgeous print. This is a really classy, timeless sweater, and the colouration is stunning.” Lemonwood, $445, 1224A Yonge St.

Q. Foldover toque

Fleece has never looked as cool as it does in this Canadian-made foldover toque! Easy Tiger, $110, 1447 Dundas St. W.

Want more fashion?

For the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s top winter outerwear picks, click here.

For Jeanne Beker’s top denim picks in Toronto, click here.