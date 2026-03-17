How Stern Cohen Accountants help Toronto businesses scale

For many Toronto business owners, growth brings complexity. What worked in the early

startup days — basic bookkeeping, disconnected advisors and a lean back office —

often starts to break down as the business adds new staff, systems, sales channels,

transaction volume and more complex tax obligations. While these are signs of success,

they can also create operational strain.

This is often the point where businesses need more structured accounting support.

Toronto-based Stern Cohen Accountants helps successful businesses move from

patchwork financial processes to a more coordinated, team-based setup, with support

across bookkeeping, accounting, tax and advisory services. Stern Cohen works with

cloud-based apps including QuickBooks Online, Dext and Wagepoint to improve

reporting on key performance indicators, reduce administrative bottlenecks and build

continuity into clients’ operations. In practice, this often means helping owners move

from reactive bookkeeping and year-end cleanup to more timely reporting, stronger

internal processes and coordinated tax support throughout the year.

“As businesses grow, accounting stops being just compliance,” says Stern Cohen

Partner Richard Mendelsohn, CPA, CA, PhD, one of Post City Magazine’s 2026 Toronto

Top Accountants in Assurance. “Owners need timely reporting, tax specialists and a

team that can support decision-making year-round.”

In Post City Magazine’s 2026 survey, 16 Stern Cohen Chartered Professional

Accountants were selected by their peers as Toronto Top Accountants. That recognition

reflects the breadth of expertise across the firm, from audit and review assurance

engagements to corporate accounting and tax, as well as personal tax and estate

planning.

Client feedback reinforces the firm’s reputation. In its annual client satisfaction survey,

Stern Cohen Accountants recently earned a Net Promoter Score of 87.1 — a result

categorized as world-class and well above the accounting industry benchmark of 38.

Clients regularly credit the firm with helping them scale their businesses and streamline

operations.

One of Toronto’s Top Accountants for Estate/Trust Tax is Tax Partner Adam Morke,

CPA, CA, TEP. “Tax and estate planning specialists provide a holistic approach to your

business, your family, and your estate,” he says. “We can provide proactive tax, estate

and succession planning, handle complex tax compliance, advise on cross-border

business expansion, and manage CRA audits.”

Having a reliable accounting partner is more than a back-office convenience — it’s a

foundation for making big-picture decisions with confidence. To learn more about Stern

Cohen Accountants and read client testimonials, visit sterncohen.com.