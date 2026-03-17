How Stern Cohen Accountants help Toronto businesses scale

For many Toronto business owners, growth brings complexity. What worked in the early
startup days — basic bookkeeping, disconnected advisors and a lean back office —
often starts to break down as the business adds new staff, systems, sales channels,
transaction volume and more complex tax obligations. While these are signs of success,
they can also create operational strain.
This is often the point where businesses need more structured accounting support.
Toronto-based Stern Cohen Accountants helps successful businesses move from
patchwork financial processes to a more coordinated, team-based setup, with support
across bookkeeping, accounting, tax and advisory services. Stern Cohen works with
cloud-based apps including QuickBooks Online, Dext and Wagepoint to improve
reporting on key performance indicators, reduce administrative bottlenecks and build
continuity into clients’ operations. In practice, this often means helping owners move
from reactive bookkeeping and year-end cleanup to more timely reporting, stronger
internal processes and coordinated tax support throughout the year.
“As businesses grow, accounting stops being just compliance,” says Stern Cohen
Partner Richard Mendelsohn, CPA, CA, PhD, one of Post City Magazine’s 2026 Toronto
Top Accountants in Assurance. “Owners need timely reporting, tax specialists and a
team that can support decision-making year-round.”
In Post City Magazine’s 2026 survey, 16 Stern Cohen Chartered Professional
Accountants were selected by their peers as Toronto Top Accountants. That recognition
reflects the breadth of expertise across the firm, from audit and review assurance
engagements to corporate accounting and tax, as well as personal tax and estate
planning.
Client feedback reinforces the firm’s reputation. In its annual client satisfaction survey,
Stern Cohen Accountants recently earned a Net Promoter Score of 87.1 — a result
categorized as world-class and well above the accounting industry benchmark of 38.
Clients regularly credit the firm with helping them scale their businesses and streamline
operations.
One of Toronto’s Top Accountants for Estate/Trust Tax is Tax Partner Adam Morke,
CPA, CA, TEP. “Tax and estate planning specialists provide a holistic approach to your
business, your family, and your estate,” he says. “We can provide proactive tax, estate
and succession planning, handle complex tax compliance, advise on cross-border
business expansion, and manage CRA audits.”
Having a reliable accounting partner is more than a back-office convenience — it’s a
foundation for making big-picture decisions with confidence. To learn more about Stern
Cohen Accountants and read client testimonials, visit sterncohen.com.