The Toronto Symphony Orchestra tests out the city’s warmest and most stylish winter coats

We invited a few members of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to put the city’s coolest (and cosiest) coats and winter accessories to the test — carolling style. ‘Tis the season for warm layers, festive traditions and non-stop holiday music.

Catch these would-be carollers live at Roy Thomson Hall for Home Alone in Concert, Dec. 4–7, TSO Holiday Pops, Dec. 10–11 and Messiah, Dec. 16–21.

Kayla Burggraf, flute

C. Cashmere crewneck sweater, Cashmere crewneck sweater, $675

Flutist Kayla Burggraf wore a textured teal coat that’s a cosy blend of wool, mohair and alpaca, paired with an equally cosy, super soft brushed cashmere sweater. And if those two layers weren’t already warm enough for a Toronto winter, she donned a cable knit toque and matching scarf for a carolling-ready outfit. Andrews, 2901 Bayview Ave.

Joe Kelly, percussion

E. Oversized wool coat, Oversized wool coat, $789 , Good Neighbour, 1212 Yonge St.

F. Heritage scarf, Heritage scarf, $78 , Roots, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

As the TSO’s assistant timpani and percussionist, Joe Kelly needs all the flexibility he can get to play the cymbals and keep the beat, even while carolling — so this roomy, oversized coat is the perfect fit. With a fun, vintage-inspired patterned scarf on top, this double-wool look is both in tune with the weather and with this season’s top trends.

Ah Young Kim, violin

G. Maxi hooded wrap coat, Maxi hooded wrap coat, $3,450

For a super seasonal look, violinist Ah Young Kim sported a head-to-toe red outfit from local alpaca wool–focused brand Sentaler. The maxi wrap coat is floor-length to stay insulated from those Toronto winds, and it features an oversized hood — to keep out the snow from her eyes while she’s focusing on striking the right chords on her violin. Sentaler, 55 Avenue Rd.

Matthew Hakkarainen, concertmaster and violin

The relaxed fit of this houndstooth wool coat on TSO concertmaster and violinist Matthew Hakkarainen is perfect for a carolling adventure — there’s plenty of space for layering (such as this icy blue merino crewneck) to battle sub-zero temperatures. Paired with a subtly festive light green scarf, he’s ready to play “O Christmas Tree” and “Jingle Bells” all night long. Good Neighbour, 1212 Yonge St.

