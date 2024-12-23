These are the best places in Ontario to see New Year’s Eve fireworks

Pop the champagne, share a kiss, jump for joy, plan your resolutions, or sing jovially — whatever your New Year’s Eve tradition is, nothing says a happy new year more than a festive fireworks display. And, with 2025 mere days away, time’s a-ticking to find that perfect spot to ring in the new year with a bang. Sure, Toronto has some spectacular fireworks planned, but for those looking for something a bit different, there are plenty of locales nearby in Ontario hosting fun, festivities, and of course, fireworks.

Whether you plan to go big in Niagara Falls or Blue Mountain or want some good old family fun in Barrie, here are a few ideas to help you prepare for the big night.

Delight in a kaleidoscope of lights in Niagara Falls on New Year’s Eve for an experience like none other. Ring in 2025 with not one but two firework displays, and marvel at the rushing water of Ontario’s Horseshoe Falls. Explore the Winter Festival of Lights in and around the downtown and discover more than 75 illuminated displays. From glowing giant see-saws and glittering trees to psychedelic tunnels, you’ll love experiencing Canada’s largest free outdoor light event.

This New Year’s Eve, grab your gear and hit the hills at Blue Mountain. Enjoy a day of skiing snow-dusted slopes, peruse the village shops and explore the many winter wonders of the area. Afterward, don your most festive party attire for an evening of fun. Reserve your spot at one of the many venues hosting celebrations, hear live music at the Suburu stage, and enjoy fireworks over the mountains at midnight.

On Dec. 31, Barrie will kick off the new year with a bang at the annual Downtown Countdown. Head to City Hall for an evening of revelry suitable for all ages and enjoy live performances, daring fire acts, roaming buskers and more. Check out the food vendor stalls for a decadent treat, warm your hands at the bonfire zone, and lace up your skates for some time on the ice. With two fireworks displays planned for 8 p.m. and midnight, this celebration will be a blast.

Head to Ontario’s beloved summertime destination, Coburg, and enjoy this pretty beachfront town from a new angle. Head to Rotary Harbourfront Park and ring in the new year in a wintry celebration that’ll warm your heart. Bundle up and take an enchanting horse-drawn wagon ride through the historic downtown, skate under the stars and dance to the tunes of a live DJ set. To end the evening, sit back and enjoy a spectacular fireworks display over the harbour at 9 p.m.

Spend an evening kicking up your heels to an array of live musical performances at London’s Victoria Square, and end 2024 with something sweet — free hot chocolate, to be exact. Bring your skates for some fun on the ice and show off your best figure eight before exploring the many food trucks on site. Whether you choose to stay until midnight or prefer to end the night early at 7 p.m., with two colourful fireworks shows planned, the choice is yours.