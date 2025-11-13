HomeFoodThis Toronto steakhouse just destroyed the competition in a French dip showdown
steak sandwich feature pic
Food

This Toronto steakhouse just destroyed the competition in a French dip showdown

Jennifer Schembri
Jennifer Schembri

Born by accident in L.A., the French dip sparked a century-long feud over who dunked it first. Now, as Toronto’s obsession with nostalgic, meat-heavy sandwiches takes hold, chefs Nuit Regular and Anthony Rose bring the battle north, to finally decide who’s got the best dip in town.

Winner: Hy’s Steakhouse 

TTT sandwich hys winner
The star of the day: Generous prime rib, perfectly cooked and a bun that handled the jus beautifully. “Nice toasted flavour, good beef, solid sandwich,” said Anthony. Nuit added that the fat content gave the meat a juicy lift. 365 Bay St., Beef Dip Au Jus, $31.95

Runner-Up: Manita

TTT sandwich manitas
The chefs loved the sweetness of the onions that complemented the beef, though Anthony said the flavour of the meat itself was subtle. The bread impressed — soft and fresh and perfectly balanced. “I could eat this for lunch right now,” Nuit said. 1164 Yonge St., French Beef Dip, $32

Runner-Up: Chop Steakhouse 

TTT sandwich chop steakhouse
A more red, medium-rare preparation caught the chefs attention visually. They noted the slow-cooked beef was tender, though the jus was on the lighter side. Anthony liked the simple seasoning, and Nuit appreciated the classic execution. 181 University Ave., Prime Beef Dip, $28

Miller Tavern

TTT sandwich miller tavernjpg

Anthony noted a “nice fresh, dry taste,” though he found the bread a little too chewy. Nuit said the meat was small, and even dunked in jus, the sandwich leaned a little too bread-heavy.
3885 Yonge St., North York, Prime Rib Dip, $38

Elephant and Castle

TTT sandwich elephant castle
The bread was the softest of the bunch — easy to bite, with just enough give to soak up the jus without falling apart. Nuit appreciated that the jus wasn’t too salty, and Anthony called it “well-balanced, not messy.” 212 King St. W., French Dip, $19

Dave’s Genuine Deli

TTT sandwich dave genuine
The classic au jus presentation scored points for simplicity, though both chefs felt the seasoning left something to be desired. The brisket was solid but a touch dry, leaving the bread to soak up most of the flavour. 1763 Avenue Rd., Roast Beef Dip Au Jus, $22

Great Reads

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Post City Magazines, Inc.
Website by Web Publisher PRO