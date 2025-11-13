This Toronto steakhouse just destroyed the competition in a French dip showdown

Born by accident in L.A., the French dip sparked a century-long feud over who dunked it first. Now, as Toronto’s obsession with nostalgic, meat-heavy sandwiches takes hold, chefs Nuit Regular and Anthony Rose bring the battle north, to finally decide who’s got the best dip in town.

Winner: Hy’s Steakhouse



The star of the day: Generous prime rib, perfectly cooked and a bun that handled the jus beautifully. “Nice toasted flavour, good beef, solid sandwich,” said Anthony. Nuit added that the fat content gave the meat a juicy lift. 365 Bay St., Beef Dip Au Jus, $31.95

Runner-Up: Manita



The chefs loved the sweetness of the onions that complemented the beef, though Anthony said the flavour of the meat itself was subtle. The bread impressed — soft and fresh and perfectly balanced. “I could eat this for lunch right now,” Nuit said. 1164 Yonge St., French Beef Dip, $32

Runner-Up: Chop Steakhouse



A more red, medium-rare preparation caught the chefs attention visually. They noted the slow-cooked beef was tender, though the jus was on the lighter side. Anthony liked the simple seasoning, and Nuit appreciated the classic execution. 181 University Ave., Prime Beef Dip, $28

Miller Tavern

Anthony noted a “nice fresh, dry taste,” though he found the bread a little too chewy. Nuit said the meat was small, and even dunked in jus, the sandwich leaned a little too bread-heavy.

3885 Yonge St., North York, Prime Rib Dip, $38

Elephant and Castle



The bread was the softest of the bunch — easy to bite, with just enough give to soak up the jus without falling apart. Nuit appreciated that the jus wasn’t too salty, and Anthony called it “well-balanced, not messy.” 212 King St. W., French Dip, $19

Dave’s Genuine Deli



The classic au jus presentation scored points for simplicity, though both chefs felt the seasoning left something to be desired. The brisket was solid but a touch dry, leaving the bread to soak up most of the flavour. 1763 Avenue Rd., Roast Beef Dip Au Jus, $22