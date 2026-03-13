5 high-end Toronto restaurants you can now order in your sweats

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that some of the city’s best experiences are the ones we can enjoy without putting on real shoes. Toronto’s high-end dining scene has officially entered its delivery eras and suddenly, dishes from places like Nobu and Occhiolino are landing at condo doors across the city via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Here are five new spots on delivery apps that you can comfortably enjoy in your sweats at home.

Nobu (Uber Eats)

The international celeb fave is finally on the apps, and their signature dishes are built to travel. The black cod miso ($62) arrives with that perfect charred-sweet finish, and the yellowtail jalapeño ($43)—served with yuzu soy and cilantro—is exactly what you’d get in the dining room.

Occhiolino (Uber Eats)

If you want pasta that hasn’t been sitting under a heat lamp, this is it. They focus on Roman classics with a serious attention to texture. The Pappardelle Al Barolo ($31) features short rib braised in red wine, while the Paccheri alla Vodka ($29) gets a spicy kick from N’Duja. They even sell fresh pasta kits and jars of house-made sugo if you want to pretend you did the work yourself.

Taberna Nacional (Doordash)

This College Street spot is a love letter to Portuguese cuisine, serving up the kind of fire-grilled flavours that usually require a trip to Lisbon. The cornish hen ‘Guia style’ ($19) is smoky and spicy, while the Francesinha ($24) — Porto’s famous meat-heavy, cheese-smothered sandwich — is a standout. If you’re feeding a group, their steak and frites ($33) or the tiered party menus ($51 – $115) make hosting effortless.

Bar Goa (Uber Eats)

This Michelin-recommended spot focuses on the coastal, coconut-heavy flavours of the Indian west coast. The Goan prawn curry ($29) is the go-to order, but the bison keema pao ($19) — a spiced minced meat dish served with pickled radish — is a great modern take on Indian street food.

Rooh (Uber Eats)

Located in Little Italy, ROOH is all about regional Indian flavours with a fun and modern twist. Unlike your standard takeout, this is a menu full of complex spices and technical skill. The chicken 65 Biryani ($19) is a must-try if you love the heat, while the Purani Delhi Daal Makhani ($18) is slow-cooked for hours to get that deep, smoky richness. If you’re staying in with a friend, their combo for 2 ($60) covers all the bases from appetizers to naan.