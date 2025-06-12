This is what happens when a scientist opens an Indian restaurant in Little Italy

Little Italy’s latest elevated Indian restaurant is committed to not only serving food that tastes good while you’re consuming it, but is good for you even years down the line.

From the ownership team behind the Michelin-recognized Bar Goa and named for the Hindi word for “soul,” ROOH showcases India’s rich culinary history and ancient culture by prioritizing health-conscious dining.

“Indian cuisine is known for its complex layers of flavour, and we aimed to create an experience where guests not only enjoy the food, but also the entire atmosphere — one that encourages exploration and appreciation of India’s diverse culinary culture,” says the husband-and-wife ownership team, Jayadeep and Madhusmita Patra, via email.

The duo took over Bar Goa’s ownership from restauranteur Hemant Bhagwani in June of 2024, and ROOH follows suit in serving both traditional cuisine a la carte and through an omakase menu in a modern and sophisticated dining area. As a public health specialist and epidemiologist, Jayadeep approaches food as both nourishment and experience, crafting dishes that are not only delicious in the moment but designed to support long-term health.

“His scientific approach to food has informed our approach to balance flavours with nutritional considerations, ensuring that the dining experience is not only delicious but also aligned with the growing awareness around health-conscious eating,” the team writes. “We believe that great food doesn’t need to compromise on health and this background allows us to find that balance while keeping authenticity at the forefront.”

This means from the a la carte to the omakase menu, ROOH is focused on reducing the use of oils and using techniques that preserve the food’s natural nutrients. This can be seen with the lobster dish that is grilled using traditional Binchotan charcoal to impart a smoky flavour without the need for excessive oils.

“This dish is a lighter option that offers all the richness of lobster without the heavy calories or excess fat that can come from traditional cooking methods,” the Patras say.

Other health-forward dishes include the Rusted Quinoa Chaat and a paneer tikka that’s been marinated in a blend of honey and mustard before being grilled to retain its natural texture and flavour. When dining from the tasting menu, customers can find the same focus on nutrient-rich seasonal dishes though done so in a way that prioritizes stories of history and culture.

“ROOH was deeply influenced by the idea of creating an immersive experience that allows guests to journey through history, culture, and flavour in a way that is both educational and nourishing,” they say. “Our tasting menu offers the perfect opportunity to showcase the culinary heritage of ancient civilizations, while also prioritizing health-conscious choices that support long-term well-being.”

Each dish on the tasting menu is structured as a storytelling experience, representing a chapter from the cultural history of India and ancient civilizations like Mesopotamia and Indus-valley, which have traded philosophies about food and cuisine known today.

“Ultimately, offering a tasting menu shifts the dining experience from simply eating and engaging with food on a deeper level,” they say. “It allows us to take our guests on a journey through history, culture, and flavor, while also promoting mindful eating practices that prioritize both taste and health. It’s about nourishing the body and the mind, creating an experience that is both indulgent and sustainable.”

Take the lamb galaouti with beet foam: a nod to ancient Mesopotamia, where spices were prized for both flavour and healing. The dish brings together bold spices and antioxidant-rich beets, blending history and nourishment on the same plate.

The cocktail menu sees the same focus on nutrition with fewer added sugars and more natural flavours. Curated by an experienced mixologist from Miami, cocktails are uniquely presented with an immersive element, with the Nutty by Nature (a creamy and light cocktail with pistachio vodka, espresso, and Frangelico) and the Green Mirage (a gin and mezcal combination with cucumber cordial for an herbal kick) already standing out as crowd favourites.

Like the tasting menu, the design of the dining room is inspired by elements of Mesopotamia, with everything — from the geometric patterns on the ceramics to the earthy tones and floral murals — rooted in history and storytelling.

“From the first bite to the last sip, we want to leave a lasting impression, not just with our food, but with the experience we provide,” say the owners. “We are incredibly proud of the team we’ve built, and we’re always striving to push the boundaries of Indian cuisine while respecting its deep traditions.”

Rooh is located at 633 College St.