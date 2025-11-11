There’s a brewery hiding inside this new Portuguese restaurant on College Street

For Sergio Abrunho, Taberna Nacional is more than just a restaurant — it’s a love letter to Portuguese cuisine. The newly opened spot offers a casual vibe with authentic Mediterranean eats, joining an increasingly long list of Portuguese eateries in Toronto. With its live music and prime location on College Street, it feels like a natural fit in a city obsessed with culinary experiences.

“Portuguese food isn’t just something you eat, it’s something you live. It’s about gathering around the table with family, sharing stories and keeping traditions alive through recipes passed down for generations,” Abrunho says. “Every dish tells a story, whether it’s grilled sardines by the sea or a warm bowl of caldo verde on a chilly night. The flavours are simple but rich, rooted in the land and the ocean. And no matter where you are, Lisbon, Porto, or even Toronto, Portuguese cuisine brings people together, making you feel at home with every bite.”

At Taberna Nacional, that comes to life in dishes like the piri piri tiger shrimp with house focaccia, Cornish hen ‘Guia style’ and Francesinha. The Cornish hen dish comes from the town of Guia in the Algarve, and it’s a spicy Portuguese grilled chicken famous for its piri piri marinade and smoky flavour, typically served with fries or salad. Francesinha, meanwhile, is a hearty Portuguese sandwich from Porto, made with layers of cured meats, steak and sausage and then covered in melted cheese and smothered in a spicy beer-based sauce.

Taberna Nacional also boasts a small but mighty cocktail program, highlighting traditional Portuguese flavours such as port wine, madeira and sour cherries. But its true calling card is its in-house brewery, which adds an extra layer to the restaurant’s authentic, one-of-a-kind dining experience.

“Portuguese food is special because it’s all about heart and heritage,” Abrunho says. “It’s made with fresh, simple ingredients, but packed with flavor. The cuisine reflects Portugal’s history of exploration, blending spices and influences from around the world. More than anything, it’s about gathering, slow meals with family, traditions passed down and dishes that tell stories. It’s comforting, soulful and always made to be shared.”

That culture and cuisine is a major contributor in an uptick in desire to travel to Portugal, too.

“Portugal is becoming a top travel spot because it offers a little bit of everything, beautiful beaches, charming cities, rich history and amazing food, all at a more affordable price than many other European destinations,” Abrunho says. “People love the relaxed vibe, friendly locals and the chance to explore both culture and nature. Whether you’re into surfing, wine tasting, or wandering cobblestone streets, Portugal has something for everyone. It’s warm, welcoming, and full of unforgettable experiences.”

Taberna Nacional is located at 928 College Street.