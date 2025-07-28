One of Toronto’s best spots for Italian sandwiches just shut down indefinitely

Crudo Pizza & Panuozzo, the west-end favourite known for introducing Toronto to the Italian panuozzo, is temporarily closed following what the restaurant calls “an unfortunate event” over the weekend.

In an Instagram post shared earlier today, the Crudo team wrote: “Hello Crudo Family, unfortunately due to an unfortunate event that happened over the weekend we will be closed until further notice. EVERYONE ON THE TEAM IS OK. We will be posting updates on our social media platforms. We will see everybody soon. Love you guys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crudo | Italian Restaurant (@crudo.to)

While details about the incident have not been shared publicly, the restaurant confirmed that no one on staff was harmed.

Located behind a plaza at 1451 Royal York Rd in Etobicoke, Crudo has built a devoted following for its wood-fired pizzas and panuozzi — a lesser-known Italian sandwich made with pizza dough. Originating from Gragnano in southern Italy, the panuozzo is baked at a high heat until crisp outside and soft inside, then sliced and stuffed with ingredients like cured meats, roasted vegetables and even meatballs.

Crudo’s take on the classic includes specials like the meatball panuozzo, the veal panuozzo and the turkey-stuffed tacchino. The pizza menu sticks to Italian tradition: a thin, airy crust topped with fresh, high-quality ingredients, many of them imported directly from Italy.

Despite its low-key location, Crudo has become a word-of-mouth sensation, often packed with regulars who line up for the shop’s delicious sandwiches.

For now, the Crudo crew says they’ll be sharing updates through Instagram. Until then, Toronto’s panuozzo lovers will have to unfortunately wait it out.