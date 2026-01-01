Toronto’s top psychics make their predictions for 2026

2026 is upon us, so instead of looking back, we’re looking forward — and who better to ask to do that than the city’s top psychics? From the Jays to the mayoral election, find out what these soothsayers have to say about the future of Toronto.

Who she is: A psychic consultant who is part of a line of 10 generations of readers in her family. She is the author of psychic question and answer column Ask Miki, has done real estate and economic forecasts for The Globe and Mail and has been featured on various radio, television and print outlets in Canada and the U.S. over the last three decades.

On the Trump tariffs:

I think Trump will stop playing games with Carney early in the year. By early February, he will back down some.

On the mayoral election:

I don’t think Olivia Chow will be re-elected. I think there’s a younger, stronger forerunner surfacing there.

On sports:

The Jays have a chance of coming back for a win. The Leafs — no way. The Raptors will warm up over these next two years.

On the FIFA World Cup:

Canada will do well. They won’t be out in the first round.

On Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry:

I think they’ll be together for quite a while. It’s a very good match, but there won’t be any quick marriages or anything.

Who she is: A tarot reader, psychic, palm reader and astrologist who comes from a family of multi-generational readers and mystics. She does private readings as well as corporate events, weddings and academic events.

On Matty Matheson:

I foresee more filmmaking opportunities and screen appearances for Matty into 2027. He will also have a glow up.

On Toronto food trends:

Some fusion cuisines from the global south will make their way onto our plates. If you are a fan of spice, 2026 will be nice.

On transit:

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT will finally be hard launched — just in time for the FIFA World Cup.

On the mayoral election:

Olivia Chow will not be re-elected, because Saturn will be placing limitations on her 10th house of careers.

On the FIFA World Cup:

I see Canada not winning, but going far. Expect some “divers” [who fake injuries] attempting to cause trouble on the playing field for Team Canada.

Who she is: A tarot reader and psychic consultant with 33 years of experience who teaches astrology and dream workshops.

On Matty Matheson:

An appearance in a film may secure him a new position. And he’ll expand into more restaurants. This will be a big year for him.

On the Jays:

The Toronto Blue Jays won’t be getting Bo Bichette back this year.

On the mayoral election:

Olivia Chow will absolutely not be winning the election again.

On the condo market:

It’s unlikely the condo market will recover this year; in fact, the world economy may fall.

On Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry:

They have a past life connection. Uranus, the planet of unusual sudden change, will affect that by late April. It won’t last.

Who she is: Angel is a renowned psychic, medium, and animal communicator celebrated for her 25-year journey. With global acclaim, she connects with loved ones passed, communicates with animals, and taps into spiritual guides both onstage and through private sessions.

On Drake and Kendrick:

Drake and Kendrick Lamar will never make up. From an energetic perspective, it’s highly unlikely.

On Meghan and Harry:

Meghan and Harry will not reconcile with the royals, but in time there may be peace between them once William takes the throne.

On small businesses in Toronto:

We will see many new and innovative products and services, especially in the health and fitness areas, appear on the Toronto scene.

On pets:

We are going to see so many animals wanting to grow and expand like we humans will in the year of the horse! Many will feel the need to adventure.

On 2026 vibes:

The year 2026 is going to be a great and energetic year! So get ready for the year ahead and all the active energy that comes with it.