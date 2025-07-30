Dinner, drinks and a second date? Here’s all the tea on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry is heading to Toronto next week as part of her Lifetimes Tour, but the 40-year-old pop star took a break from the stage to go on a dinner date with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (and apparently, there were fireworks).

The duo was spotted at the upscale Montreal restaurant Le Violon on Monday night. Photos taken by TMZ show them deep in conversation, leaning in close, sipping cocktails and even sharing dishes throughout the evening! Trudeau reportedly picked up the tab, which included lobster and cocktails, before personally thanking the kitchen staff. The night ended on the terrace, where the two enjoyed cozy drinks together.

According to the chef who served them, there was no kissing, but the two seemed to be having fun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

The sighting comes during a period of transition for both. Trudeau, 53, separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie, in 2023, and stepped down as Liberal leader and Prime Minister earlier this year.

He’s been kind of quiet on social media since then and reportedly hoped to keep this dinner date under wraps. Still, sources close to Trudeau told the U.S. Sun that he wants to see Perry again.

“Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her. He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon,” one source told The Sun.

“Whatever happens, happens. He is a single man, so is on the market and ready to start something new with a woman after a few rough moments after splitting from his wife,” the source added, noting that Trudeau isn’t the kind of guy that would rush things, and that Perry seems to enjoy that a lot.

“He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life…”

Perry recently ended her nearly decade-long relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. The pop icon is currently on her world tour that brought her to Canada (and perhaps Trudeau?) this month. The Canadian leg kicked off last Tuesday in Vancouver, and includes stops in Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City. She’ll wrap up in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug 5, at Scotiabank Arena.

While Trudeau was spotted singing along at a Taylor Swift concert last November, there’s no word yet on whether he’ll attend Perry’s show.